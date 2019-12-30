WWE Champion Randy Orton Injured During Live Event in Pennsylvania

Randy Orton says he will be addressing his leg injury tonight during WWE’s Monday Night Raw.

On Sunday night, the 13-time WWE Champion sustained a leg injury while facing-off against AJ Styles during a live event in Hersey, Pennsylvania.

Fans at the match captured the incident on video and shared the footage on social media. In one clip posted by a fan, Orton is visibly in pain as he sinks to the ground clutching his left leg while surrounded by trainers.

The professional wrestler was unable to continue the fight and was helped off the ring and taken backstage.

Randy Orton goes down with an injury at #WWEHershey pic.twitter.com/ILVUyD8q0L — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) December 30, 2019

WWE confirmed the incident on Monday morning, telling fans that the 39-year-old was getting a medical evaluation for the injury.

“INJURY UPDATE: @RandyOrton is undergoing medical evaluation amid various reports of a sustained leg injury during last night’s WWE Live Event in Hershey, PA,” the organization wrote on Twitter.

INJURY UPDATE: @RandyOrton is undergoing medical evaluation amid various reports of a sustained leg injury during last night's WWE Live Event in Hershey, PA. https://t.co/qZARaJH8sZ — WWE (@WWE) December 30, 2019

Orton later told fans that he would be updating everyone about his condition during his appearance on WWE’s final Raw of the decade Monday night.

“I know everyone saw the video, @WWE’s given me some time to address the situation tonight on #Raw,” he said on Twitter.

Orton previously defeated Styles on the televised Dec. 16 episode of Raw, according to Bleacher Report.

I know everyone saw the video, @WWE’s given me some time to address the situation tonight on #Raw. https://t.co/cBRw3fSUMW — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 30, 2019

Several fans were quick to send the professional wrestler well wishes, one writing, “Really hope you’re ok

“I hope you still can compete at Royal Rumble but if you can’t we will support you always Randy,” one fan said of the upcoming tournament next month.

Orton’s injury could pose a problem for the network as the 2020 edition of Royal Rumble is less than a month away, scheduled for Jan. 26. Should he miss the Royal Rumble, it could change his position in WWE’s WrestleMania 36 this year.

WWE’s Monday Night Raw airs at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network.