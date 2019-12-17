WWE Wrestler Primo Speaks Out After His Suspension: What He Claims Really Happened

Image zoom Primo (bottom) in the ring in 2009 Ethan Miller/Getty

One WWE performer is pushing back on his recent suspension.

Eddie Colón — better known to wrestling fans as Primo — was suspended last Tuesday by WWE officials citing a violation to the company’s talent wellness policy, which tests for substance abuse, among other medical concerns.

Since it was his first violation, according to a WWE press release, it meant Primo would be sidelined from the ring for 30 days.

However, in an interview with Puerto Rican newspaper Primera Hora published on Sunday, the 36-year-old claimed that his suspension was not because he tested positive for anything but because he was never tested. Colón maintained he was willing to cooperate with the testing procedure but wasn’t able to because he was back home in Puerto Rico.

“I was not scheduled for any event in the near future,” he said. “I was in Puerto Rico when they called me suddenly, not to use me, but so that I would travel to do a doping test. I was ready to do it, but I told them that I was in Puerto Rico and that I was willing to go to a place [lab] that they chose to test me without any problem, no bother. I was not going to pay for a trip simply to just get tested for doping.”

Reached by PEOPLE after Colón’s interview, a WWE spokesperson had no further comment on the record about the nature of his suspension but reiterated the initial press release and noted “WWE doesn’t make specific cases public.”

Colón, who could not be reached by PEOPLE, told Primera Hora he was expecting to hear back from the WWE about coordinating a testing site near him but claimed he never got a response.

“Then I didn’t hear anything from the company in respect to it and I thought they were going to call me when they had found a place to do the test,” he said. “Almost two months pass and I get the letter that I am suspended, according to them, because I refused to take the test. And that is not correct. They took it like as I was out of the country, but I was available.”

Established in 2006, World Wrestling Entertainment’s talent wellness program covers — aside from substance abuse and drug testing — cardiovascular testing, testing for brain function, annual physicals and health care referrals for athletes, according to the company’s official website.

“WWE’s top priority is the health and wellness of our Superstars. WWE performers are the company’s greatest asset – without our performers, WWE would not exist,” reads the program summary.

Colón, who is a tag-team champion in his league and the son of WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colón, told the outlet he plans to appeal the suspension.

“I don’t want them to say that I failed, [that I] gave a positive test, because that is totally false and incorrect,” he said. “… I did not give [a] positive to absolutely anything. I was in Puerto Rico. I have to clarify this, because my reputation is worth more than any check.”

He reportedly last appeared on TV with WWE in 2018 and last performed with them in February.