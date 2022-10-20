WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is mourning the death of his son, Tristen Nash.

Tristen died at the age of 26, professional wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp announced via Twitter on Thursday.

"On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26," the statement began.

It added, "Tristen recently started working on Kevin's new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time."

His cause of death has not been made public.

Kevin has not publicly spoken on the loss as of Thursday afternoon.

His Kliq This podcast co-host, Sean Oliver, reacted to the news on Twitter.

"I met a great young man this year named Tristen. He worked with me and his dad on a podcast we have, and proved to be smart, sweet, savvy, witty, and mature beyond his mere handful of years. There were big things coming for him, but it was not to be," wrote Oliver.

He continued, "The unfairness of our short time on earth rears it's ugly head again & we are rendered speechless. To steal a heart so pure, full of potential, is cruelty beyond understanding. Won't try. I have his last text to me: "Love you man." I read it 50 times in 2 days &, T, I'm gonna read it a lot more. #T"

Kevin and Oliver's first Kliq This episode premiered in July.

Just days before his death, Tristen shared a photo of his father appearing to record an episode, sitting at a table with headphones on in front of a computer.

"Doin' that thang. #kliqthis #podcast #nash," he captioned the photo.

Kevin Nash/Instagram

In the comment section, he alluded to having a close bond with his dad when one fan asked, "Who's legs are those? 😍😍😍"

Tristen replied, "just a big strong guy that I have tattooed on my leg."

When another commenter credited Tristen as the podcast's executive producer, he wrote, "I'm just one of the workers. I make it work on the Nash end."

In April, Kevin shared an Instagram photo of Tristen and said he was "My reason for living."