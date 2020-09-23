WWE's Joseph Laurinaitis, Known as Road Warrior Animal, Dead at 60: 'Terrible News to Wake Up to'

WWE legend Joseph Laurinaitis, known as Road Warrior Animal, has died. He was 60.

Laurinaitis' official Twitter account announced his death on Wednesday morning.

"At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today," the account said. "At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. #OhWhatARush."

Laurinaitis was best known for being part of one of the most decorated tag teams in wrestling history, Road Warriors (also known as The Legion of Doom), which he and partner Mike Hegstrand formed in 1983 for Georgia Championship Wrestling. Hegstrand, known as Road Warrior Hawk, died in 2003.

The tag team went on to win several titles in the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), American Wrestling Alliance (AWA), and New Japan Pro Wrestling. They then joined WWF (now WWE) in 1990 and became the league's Tag Team champions just one year after signing.

In 2011, Laurinaitis, along with Hegstrand, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He made his final appearance for the WWE in 2012.

After news of his death broke, several fans and members of the wrestling community mourned the legend on social media.

"Terrible news to wake up to this morning. Praying for Joe's wife and family," Jerry Lawler, better known as Jerry "The King" Lawler, shared on Twitter.

"RIP Animal, love you my brother, I know you and Hawk have a lot of unfinished business to take care of! God speed and blessings to your beautiful family, one love4Life. HH," he wrote.

WWE also released a statement Wednesday morning, calling Laurinaitis "one of the most intense Superstars to ever step into the squared circle."