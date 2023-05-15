WWE Legend Billy Graham on Life Support, Dealing with a 'Myriad of Very Serious' Health Issues

The former WWE star's wife said she "refused" when doctors wanted to remove him from life support

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Published on May 15, 2023 05:23 PM
Superstar Billy Graham during Superstar Billy Graham Signs His Book "Tangled Ropes" at Borders in Princeton - February 21, 2006 at Borders Books in Princeton, New Jersey, United States. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)
Photo: Bobby Bank/WireImage

WWE legend Billy Graham is in "serious" condition on life support, according to his wife Valerie.

In an update shared by the former WWE star's wife, doctors wanted to "remove" Billy, 79, from life support on Sunday night. "I refused," Valerie said. "He's a fighter and his will is strong even if his body isn't."

Valerie asked for "urgent prayers" for her husband while he battles a list of health concerns.

A GoFundMe page set up to assist with medical bills said Billy, whose legal name is Eldrige Wayne Coleman, is "dealing with a myriad of very serious health issues," including diabetes, congestive heart failure and a "major infection" in his skull and ears, among other ailments.

Superstar Billy Graham during Wrestle Mania XX at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)
KMazur/WireImage

"He is facing a long period of rehab, and his insurance will only pay a portion of this," the fundraiser's description said.

Billy will also likely require "two months in a skilled nursing facility" once he is "stabilized," according to the page, which also said the former wrestler has lost 45 lbs. over the last three weeks.

Valerie continues "to work full time," but the couple's financial situation "has become dire" while her husband receives medical treatment, according to an update on GoFundMe. Both Valerie and her husband contracted COVID in the last two months, and Valerie "continues to struggle with what is now Long COVID," according to the update.

WWE Legend Billy Graham on Life Support. https://www.gofundme.com/f/superstar-billy-grahams-recovery-fund?fbclid=IwAR3AniTgEuYyvvpmtvYrZNLcg-vuEatXUrp1Q9P1CVCqqyG4sncxCT-I4cc. Gofundme
Gofundme

Other concerns threatening the superstar's health pertain to issues with his kidney, heart and lungs, and he has bed sores due to "depression" and "being in bed for months," per the fundraiser.

As of Monday, over $14,000 of the $25,000 goal has been donated to the fundraiser.

Billy, a former WWE World Heavyweight champion, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

He wrestled under his legal name at the beginning of his career before changing his stage name to Billy Graham when he made his National Wrestling Alliance debut.

