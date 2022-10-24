WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash announced his son's cause of death.

The wrestling legend revealed on Sunday's episode of his new podcast, Kliq This, that his son suffered a seizure, seemingly induced by going sober, that led to cardiac arrest.

"The seizure caused the cardiac arrest," Nash, 63, said about son. "He was basically dead in his room on the floor with the EMT working on him. They got him back and got him in the ambulance, and they tried to save his life. So to the people at Halifax hospital, doctors and nurses, I thank you."

On the podcast, Nash said the pair determined they would together quit drinking. "We both decided that we were going to stop drinking, so it was a situation where you know we both went cold turkey," he shared. "I don't think either of us felt great because you stop drinking coffee for a day, and you get a headache. I think we were both dealing with it."

Kliq podcast co-host Sean Oliver asked the famous wrestler why they decided to stop drinking. "[Tristen] had had a couple of incidents," Nash shared with his listeners. "We actually sat up here last Wednesday, and in the course of the show, he drank four or five beers unbeknownst to me. ... I got pissed at him because he had a situation at the beginning of the year where he was hospitalized for almost 60 days."

Professional wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp announced via Twitter last week that Tristen died at the age of 26.

"On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26," the statement began.

It added, "Tristen recently started working on Kevin's new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time."

Oliver reacted to the news on Twitter.

"I met a great young man this year named Tristen. He worked with me and his dad on a podcast we have, and proved to be smart, sweet, savvy, witty, and mature beyond his mere handful of years. There were big things coming for him, but it was not to be," wrote Oliver.

He continued, "The unfairness of our short time on earth rears it's ugly head again & we are rendered speechless. To steal a heart so pure, full of potential, is cruelty beyond understanding. Won't try. I have his last text to me: 'Love you man.' I read it 50 times in 2 days &, T, I'm gonna read it a lot more. #T."