WWE Hall of Famer 'Bullet' Bob Armstrong Dies at 80

The pro wrestler was inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011

WWE Hall of Famer "Bullet" Bob Armstrong has died. He was 80.

Armstrong's sons Brian and Scott shared the news of his death on Twitter Thursday night.

"It is with a very heavy heart we announce the passing of our Father and @WWE Hall of Famer 'Bullet' Bob Armstrong. Information regarding funeral arrangements will come at a later date," they both wrote.

On Friday, Brian shared a brief tribute on Twitter, writing, "Today I pray that I keep my head up, celebrating the life and legacy of my my hero, my father. I also pray to remain thankful to my Heavenly Father for the gift of being born to my mom and dad!"

Armstrong was suffering from cancer in his ribs, shoulder and prostate, Scott shared on Twitter in March. The wrestler and former Marine chose not to undergo treatment, his son said.

Armstrong made his wrestling debut in 1960 after a career as a marine and firefighter. Though he retired in 1988, Armstrong continued to wrestle periodically. His final match was last year, at age 79, Yahoo! Sports reported.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, saying in his acceptance speech that he "got to live my dream," according to WWE.com.

Members of the wrestling community expressed their sadness at Armstrong's death on social media.

"Heartbroken by the passing of Bullet Bob Armstrong," wrote WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman on Twitter. "He crushed his Hall of Fame speech the night this picture was taken. Never seen a father more proud of his sons & sons more proud of their father...ever! #RIPBulletBob What an honor it is to have known you."

".@StephMcMahon and I are thinking of the entire Armstrong family at this difficult time as they mourn the death of @WWE Hall of Famer and patriarch of the Armstrong family, 'Bullet' Bob Armstrong. @WWERoadDogg @WWEArmstrong," Triple H wrote on Twitter.