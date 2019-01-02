WWE Legend Gene Okerlund — Known as 'Mean Gene' — Dies at 76

Famed WWE interviewer Gene Okerlund — known by many by his nickname, “Mean Gene,” has died, the WWE announced in an online statement. He was 76.

Okerlund’s cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“In his early days, ‘Mean Gene,’ as he was named by fellow Minnesotan, Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura first came to prominence by interviewing the greatest stars of the AWA, including Ventura, Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan and Hulk Hogan,” the WWE said.

Okerlund joined the WWE in 1984, conducting ringside interviews with the sports’ biggest stars, including Hogan. Additionally, he hosted shows including All-American Wresting and Tuesday Night Titans.

In 1993, Okerlund became the lead interviewer for World Championship Wrestling. He ultimately returned to the WWE in 2001, though, according to the statement. In addition to being a cast member on the WWE Network reality series Legends’ House, he also served as the narrator for the animated show WWE Story Time.

Okerlund was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

“WWE extends its condolences to Okerlund’s family, friends and fans,” the statement said.

Gene Okerlund George Napolitano /Film Magic

Countless wrestling stars were quick to pay tribute to Okerlund, including Steve Austin.

“Just heard Mean Gene Okerlund has passed away,” he wrote. “As an interviewer, pitch man, announcer, or host, he was untouchable. Simply the best. Total professional with quick wit, sarcasm, humor, and that golden voice. Condolences to his friends and family.”

Just heard Mean Gene Okerlund has passed away. As an interviewer, pitch man, announcer, or host, he was untouchable. Simply the best. Total professional with quick wit, sarcasm, humor, and that golden voice.

Condolences to his friends and family. — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 2, 2019

A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. “Mean Gene” was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/9ddj6372eE — Triple H (@TripleH) January 2, 2019

So sad today to hear of the sudden passing of my dear friend @TheGeneOkerlund I just saw Mean Gene in North Carolina at WrestleCade. It’s so true that our tomorrow’s are never guaranteed. Say hello to Jan, Mean Gene. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PQ4ZZGmXnx — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 2, 2019

Mean Gene I love you my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 2, 2019

So sad to hear of the passing of one of the greatest voices in wrestling. Mean Gene you will be missed and we will continue to love you. What a true class act. I am very fortunate to work with you. — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) January 2, 2019

Wrote Hogan, simply, “Mean Gene I love you my brother.”