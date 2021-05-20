9-Year-Old WWE Fan with Brain Condition Interviews Superstar Kevin Owens
Steven Spice was diagnosed with chiari, a condition that affects the brain and the spinal cord
A young boy got to live out one of his dreams this week when he interviewed WWE Superstar Kevin Owens.
Steven Spice, a 9-year-old wrestling fan, appeared on a recent episode of WWE's The Bump where he showed off his interviewing chops during a video call with Owens, 37.
The moment was all the more impressive considering Spice has already undergone two brain surgeries in his young life.
Spice has Chiari, a condition where part of the brain bulges outside of the skull where it joins the spinal cord, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
The condition can cause a series of symptoms, including headaches, sleep apnea, nerve problems and muscle weakness. Treatment for Chiari typically includes surgery to reduce pressure in the skull, Mayo Clinic adds.
In a statement, WWE said Spice would like to one day become a part of the industry by becoming a referee, manager or simply working backstage.
It looks like Spice already has a head start — the company said he's met the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns, Stephanie McMahon and Paul "Triple H" Levesque, including other WWE executives and Superstars.