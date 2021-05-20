9-Year-Old WWE Fan with Brain Condition Interviews Superstar Kevin Owens

Steven Spice was diagnosed with chiari, a condition that affects the brain and the spinal cord

A young boy got to live out one of his dreams this week when he interviewed WWE Superstar Kevin Owens.

Steven Spice, a 9-year-old wrestling fan, appeared on a recent episode of WWE's The Bump where he showed off his interviewing chops during a video call with Owens, 37.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The moment was all the more impressive considering Spice has already undergone two brain surgeries in his young life.

Spice has Chiari, a condition where part of the brain bulges outside of the skull where it joins the spinal cord, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

The condition can cause a series of symptoms, including headaches, sleep apnea, nerve problems and muscle weakness. Treatment for Chiari typically includes surgery to reduce pressure in the skull, Mayo Clinic adds.

RELATED VIDEO: After 30 Years as 'The Undertaker,' WWE Superstar Mark Calaway Is Ready for What's Next

In a statement, WWE said Spice would like to one day become a part of the industry by becoming a referee, manager or simply working backstage.

It looks like Spice already has a head start — the company said he's met the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns, Stephanie McMahon and Paul "Triple H" Levesque, including other WWE executives and Superstars.