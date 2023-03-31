WWE Star Daria Berenato Opens Up About Wedding Plans With Girlfriend Toni Cassano: 'Can't Wait'

WWE star Daria Berenato is counting down the days until she can say "I do!"

The wrestler, 29, opened up to PEOPLE about why she "can't wait" to tie the knot with her girlfriend Toni Cassano at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday — and how she's already planning the day.

"I just can't wait to marry her," Berenato told PEOPLE on the red carpet, where she was joined by her fiancée. "I'm like, so do we plan the wedding now or do we wait? How does this work, I don't know how to do this?"

The star also confirmed the couple had already begun wedding discussions, and sweetly revealed their love had only grown since they got engaged.

"I'm in love with her and I just want to be with her forever," she told PEOPLE. "I say this every single day, like every day I go away for work, I fall more in love with her. And then when I come home I'm like, 'I literally love you more.' So I don't know if it's just going to keep going in that direction. I don't know if my heart can handle it, but that's literally every day for us."

Toni Cassano and Daria Berenato attend the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GLAAD

Berenato and Cassano exclusively confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE last month after Berenato popped the question at a wine cellar cave in Towaco, NJ. Fitness model Cassano then returned the surprise by producing a ring from her purse that she'd been carrying around for "four months."

Speaking to PEOPLE on Thursday, Berenato — known in the ring as Sonya Deville — shed more light on their wedding planning.

"Yeah [we have begun wedding discussions]. We just sold one of our houses," said the WWE star. "We're trying to buy a house right now. So once that's settled and we find our forever home for our family, then we're going to wedding plan."

Berenato is still mindful of keeping the planning process "fun" for the pair, however, and said they'd be handing over the reins to a wedding planner soon. "People plan weddings and they're pulling their hair out," she continued. "And I'm like, 'Babe, I don't want that,' "

Toni Cassano and Daria Berenato. Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

"My plan is to show a planner a Pinterest picture and say, 'Make this happen, here's the budget and just do it all. I don't care,' " she added. "I don't want any part of it. She doesn't either. We're like, 'Here's our vision, make it happen.' "

"We just want to show up and have fun," agreed Cassano, who is a mother to two daughters, aged 7 and 11.

"Yeah. Drink champagne and dance," continued Berenato. "You're paying thousands of dollars for this party... and imagine you don't have fun? I would hate that for us."

Berenato also took time to say what it meant to be a part of the annual GLAAD awards, which honor media for inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.

"It's so important when you have a voice and have these platforms, as you know, to use it, to spread the word, spread the positivity," she said. "Even when the negative stuff's going on, the more we create this conversation and the more we talk in groups like this, safe, welcoming groups like this to create the change, that's how it's going to happen."

"It's like that balance of appreciating how far we've already come, while still fighting for how far we have to go," she continued. "And that's something we will struggle with every day. It's like you want to just be happy and live your life and live in your bubble, but at the same time it's important to fight for what we believe in."