WWE Champion Charlotte Flair Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID

13-Time WWE Champion Charlotte Flair announced on Monday that she tested positive for COVID-19.

"I know everyone has been wondering where I have been," Flair, 34, began, before explaining, "I tested positive for COVID and have been home resting"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The champion, who is the daughter of wrestling icon Ric Flair, added, "Thank you everyone for your love."

Image zoom Credit: Charlotte Flair/Twitter

The WWE star last wrestled on March 1 on Raw when she beat Shayna Baszler.

It's unclear if Flair will still compete at WrestleMania 37 – WWE's first live event in over a year. The competition takes place on April 10 and 11.

Charlotte Flair Image zoom Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty

The 13-time champion's announcement she tested positive for COVID-19 comes a week after the WWE released a video PSA asking fans to get vaccinated.

Drew McIntyre, who the company announced Jan. 11 had been diagnosed with the novel virus, appeared in the PSA.

"I'm so excited, we're doing everything we can to get the message out. From me speaking about my own experience and following the strictest guidelines possible and I still got it, to now encouraging people when you're eligible to get the vaccination," he told WFLA's News Channel 8 of his decision to appear in the message.

McIntyre, 35, added that WrestleMania's limited capacity requirements shows fans that things are "getting close" to normal. "It's the only way we're going to get back to normal," he said.