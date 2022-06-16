A spokesperson for the company told the Wall Street Journal the relationship between Vince McMahon and the now-former employee was consensual

WWE CEO Vince McMahon Allegedly Paid $3M to Former Employee to Hide Affair: Report

Vince McMahon attends a press conference to announce that WWE Wrestlemania 29 will be held at MetLife Stadium in 2013 at MetLife Stadium on February 16, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Vince McMahon attends a press conference to announce that WWE Wrestlemania 29 will be held at MetLife Stadium in 2013 at MetLife Stadium on February 16, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The board of professional wrestling company WWE is reportedly investigating its influential chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon, over claims of sexual misconduct, the Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the outlet, an investigation by the company began in April after the board received an anonymous email notifying them of an alleged $3 million payment 76-year-old McMahon paid a female paralegal to prevent her from discussing their alleged sexual relationship or making critical statements about him.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The parties signed the agreement in January, and McMahon used personal funds to pay the woman, the WSJ article, published Wednesday, claimed.

WWE did not immediately respond to multiple inquiries from PEOPLE on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the company told WSJ that the relationship between McMahon and the now-former employee was consensual. WWE is cooperating with the investigation and taking the allegations seriously, they added.

Newest Innovations In Consumer Technology On Display At 2014 International CES Vince McMahon | Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

PEOPLE has reached out to McMahon's attorney for comment.

In the first email sent to WWE's board in March, the anonymous sender claimed McMahon hired the paralegal at a salary of $100,000 and increased her pay to $200,000 when they began a sexual relationship, according to WSJ.

The message claimed the employee eventually left the company when she became "scared" following the payments to keep quiet.

WWE's inquiry into the sexual misconduct accusation may have also shed light on additional nondisclosure agreements and payments totaling millions, WSJ reported.

RELATED VIDEO: Elon Musk Responds to Accusations He Exposed Himself to Flight Attendant, Asked for 'More' in Massage

McMahon and his wife, Linda McMahon, have held prominent roles in the company throughout its history and have also been featured as characters in WWE's television programs.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.