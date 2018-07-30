Former WWE Wrestler Brian Christopher Lawler Dies at 46 After Being Found in Jail Cell

Former World Wrestling Entertainment star Brian Christopher Lawler died Sunday at the age of 46, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Lawler, the son of WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Jerry “The King” Lawler, was found hanging in his cell at the Hardeman County Jail on Saturday morning, TBI said in a statement.

“Corrections officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived,” the agency said. “Lawler was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where he died Sunday afternoon.”

An investigation is underway, though authorities do not suspect foul play, according to TBI.

“Lots of different stories and rumors about my brother today,” the former wrestler’s brother Kevin Lawler wrote on Facebook, where the family received an outpouring of support. “But as of 30 minutes ago he has officially passed. I love U and will miss U my brother! A very sad day today. Words can’t describe.”

Lawler had been in Hardeman County Jail since July 7, when he was booked on charges of DUI, driving on a revoked license and evading arrest, TBI said.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Brian Christopher Lawler, who is best known in WWE as Too Cool’s Grandmaster Sexay, has passed away,” WWE said in a statement. “Lawler, who is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler, competed during the height of the Attitude Era. WWE extends its condolences to Lawler’s family, friends and fans.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

.@WWE is saddened about the passing of Nikolai Volkoff. pic.twitter.com/wDANbxGHP7 — WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2018

The WWE on Sunday also announced that Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff (né Josip Nikolai Peruzovic) died at the age of 70. He was best known for playing a Cold War-era Soviet wrestling character in the 1980s.

“As one of the greatest villains sports-entertainment had ever seen, Volkoff’s infamous rendition of the Soviet National Anthem before his matches made him an instant icon in the eyes of the WWE Universe as a Superstar they truly loved to hate,” WWE said.