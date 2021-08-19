WWE's Alexa Bliss Says Fiancé Ryan Cabrera Has 'Taken Care of' Wedding Planning 

Alexa Bliss said Ryan Cabrera has planned "everything" for their big day, and even helped design her wedding dress

When it comes to wedding planning, Alexa Bliss is lucky to have a hands-on fiancé.

The WWE superstar, 30, who is engaged to singer Ryan Cabrera, told Entertainment Tonight that her husband-to-be, 39, has been putting in the work to make their wedding day an unforgettable event.

Bliss admitted she's "not a wedding person," but that's just fine with Cabrera.

"Everyone that knows us and knows Ryan, knows that it is Ryan's wedding," she said. "I am not a wedding person, I never have been."

She continued, "He told me when we got engaged that you just have to show up, and I didn't really believe him, but now I truly believe him because even my mom and my best friend are like, we don't know what's going on with the wedding,' and I was like, 'I don't know either,' but I know a majority of it is planned already."

Alexa Bliss; Ryan Cabrera; Alexa Bliss/Instagram Credit: Alexa Bliss/Instagram

The wrestler said that her fiancé has been eagerly awaiting his wedding day.

"Ryan's got it taken care of," Bliss said. "He's told me, 'I've been waiting for my wedding day forever,' and he's like, 'I'll plan it all. Everything. Just tell me what you like.' "

And while Cabrera has been stepping up to make the big day happen, Bliss said they're in sync with expectations and wants.

"Luckily, we have the same interests and same likes," she told ET. "All the way down to my dress. He helped me get it designed, and he's been incredible."

The couple, who got engaged in November after one year of dating, are lucky to be in an "incredible relationship," Bliss said, but their romance got off to a funny start.

"We met because there was a rumor that we were dating and we didn't know each other yet, so whoever was running his social media at the time was liking a bunch of my tweets," Bliss told ET.

"WWE fans are very passionate ... about what goes on in our character's lives as well as our personal lives, so there were a few people that made these Instagram accounts saying that we were dating and tagged all of our friends," she added.

WWE wrestler Mike "The Miz" Mizanin even got involved in the rumor mill, Bliss said, when he called her now-fiancé to ask about their relationship.

"[Cabrera] was like, 'What's Alexa Bliss? I don't know what that is,' and then I get a call and they were like, 'Hey, I heard you are dating Ryan' and I was like, 'I don't know who that is,' and we actually just started talking that way," Bliss explained. "We became friends and that turned into the most incredible relationship and now we are engaged, so it worked out for the best."

Now, over a year later, Bliss and Cabrera have gone from friends to future spouses, and she's even earned herself another loyal WWE fan.