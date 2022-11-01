Wrexham FC Striker Ollie Palmer Says Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Are 'Passionate' Owners

Wrexham Football Club striker Ollie Palmer says Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are the most passionate team owners he's ever had.

Palmer, 30, tells PEOPLE he's "played football for quite a long time" and has experienced "a real variety" of owners over the course of his career.

"It's so nice to actually feel their passion, not just see it," he says.

"I've had good owners and bad owners and nasty owners," explains Palmer, who says he has "a really good personal relationship" with Reynolds, and that the two "speak a lot."

Bryn Lennon/Getty

"I've never had owners that are this passionate and this involved with the football club, with the community, and what they're doing for everyone."

While filming their Hulu docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, Palmer says he could, "see [their passion] behind the cameras, which makes it so authentic, and it really is so genuine."

Palmer says McElhenney and Reynolds "have really fallen in love with the town, the community, the football club, and the players."

Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty

The owners communicate regularly with the players, says Palmer. "Rob did recently WhatsApp me just to have a bit of a catch-up and laugh. We've started speaking more over the phone."

Palmer applauds the duo's ability to be so present with the team and the town. "It's probably not easy for them to do," because of their busy schedules, he says.

Both McElhenney and Reynolds have been "so kind" and "so invested," which Palmer says "definitely helps the players" on-field performance.

"When you've got owners on top like them, you want to run through more bricks for them," Palmer says, speaking metaphorically. "So, from a playing point of view, it definitely helps the players. But, also, I see them as completely normal people now."