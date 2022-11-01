Wrexham FC Striker Ollie Palmer Says Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Are 'Passionate' Owners

"It's so nice to actually feel their passion, not just see it," the Welsh athlete tells PEOPLE

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 1, 2022 11:37 AM
ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Lincoln City's Ollie Palmer during the Sky Bet League Two match between Accrington Stanley and Lincoln City at The Crown Ground on April 28, 2018 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Andrew Vaughan - CameraSport via Getty Images); JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, August 9 included guest host Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds (Welcome to Wrexham), Kaitlin Olson (Hacks), and musical guest Tones and I. (Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images) RYAN REYNOLDS, ROB MCELHENNEY
Photo: Andrew Vaughan - CameraSport via Getty; Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty

Wrexham Football Club striker Ollie Palmer says Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are the most passionate team owners he's ever had.

Palmer, 30, tells PEOPLE he's "played football for quite a long time" and has experienced "a real variety" of owners over the course of his career.

"It's so nice to actually feel their passion, not just see it," he says.

"I've had good owners and bad owners and nasty owners," explains Palmer, who says he has "a really good personal relationship" with Reynolds, and that the two "speak a lot."

CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Ollie Palmer of Crawley Town celebrates scoring the winning penalty during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Crawley Town and Stoke City at The Peoples Pension Stadium on September 24, 2019 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
Bryn Lennon/Getty

"I've never had owners that are this passionate and this involved with the football club, with the community, and what they're doing for everyone."

While filming their Hulu docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, Palmer says he could, "see [their passion] behind the cameras, which makes it so authentic, and it really is so genuine."

Palmer says McElhenney and Reynolds "have really fallen in love with the town, the community, the football club, and the players."

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney take photos before the Vanarama National League match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Picture date: Saturday October 30, 2021.
Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty

The owners communicate regularly with the players, says Palmer. "Rob did recently WhatsApp me just to have a bit of a catch-up and laugh. We've started speaking more over the phone."

Palmer applauds the duo's ability to be so present with the team and the town. "It's probably not easy for them to do," because of their busy schedules, he says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Both McElhenney and Reynolds have been "so kind" and "so invested," which Palmer says "definitely helps the players" on-field performance.

"When you've got owners on top like them, you want to run through more bricks for them," Palmer says, speaking metaphorically. "So, from a playing point of view, it definitely helps the players. But, also, I see them as completely normal people now."

Related Articles
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney
Rob McElhenney Celebrates Wrexham Co-Owner Ryan Reynolds' Birthday with 'Hideous' Blimp of His Face
Ryan Reynolds owner of Wrexham FC waves to the fans with David Beckham and Blake Lively Wrexham v Bromley, FA Trophy, Final, Football, Wembley Stadium, London, UK - 22 May 2022
Ryan Reynolds Says Blake Lively Helped Him See 'the Blind Spots' Before Buying Wrexham FC
Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney Gets Polyps Removed After’ Potentially-Life Saving’ Colonoscopy
Ryan Reynolds Gets Polyps Removed After 'Potentially Life-Saving' Preventative Colonoscopy
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Says Wife Blake Lively Got Over Her Anger and Is Now 'Obsessed' with Wrexham FC
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively Wasn't Happy Ryan Reynolds Bought a Welsh Soccer Team: 'Still Working Through That One'
Ryan Reynolds owner of Wrexham FC waves to the fans with David Beckham and Blake Lively Wrexham v Bromley, FA Trophy, Final, Football, Wembley Stadium, London, UK - 22 May 2022
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Cheer on Wrexham AFC in London with Rob McElhenney, David Beckham
LeBron James
LeBron James Wants an NBA Team in Las Vegas: 'Best Fanbase in the World'
Eli Manning of the New York Giants with his family and the two Super Bowl trophies after his ring of honor induction ceremony during halftime of the game between the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey
Eli Manning Says His Daughters Inspired Him to Become a Part-Owner of Gotham Women's Soccer Club
Peyton Manning hugging wife Ashley after winning game vs New England Patriots at RCA Dome. Indianapolis, IN 1/21/2006
Who Is Peyton Manning's Wife? All About Ashley Manning
Sloane Stephens for Lemon Perfect Photo credit: Michael Simon/Lemon Perfect
Sloane Stephens Is Learning Spanish from Her BFF Rafael Nadal: 'Rafa's the Best!'
Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Ownership of Welsh Soccer Club Will Be Subject of New Series
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Says He Decided to Un-Retire Because He 'Felt Like I Had a Little Bit Left'
Luke Knox
Luke Knox, College Football Star and Brother of Buffalo Bills' Dawson Knox, Dead at Age 22
Klay Thompson, Trayce Thompson
Klay Thompson Says He 'Feels Like a Kid Again' Watching Brother Trayce Play at Dodger Stadium
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Welsh Soccer Team to Make U.S. Debut in July Warmup Match
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski Says He Won't Return to the NFL, Even If Tom Brady Asks: 'I'm Done with Football'