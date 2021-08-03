Wrestling Legend Ric Flair Is Leaving WWE

WWE announced Tuesday that they had agreed to release Flair from his contract

Ric Flair and WWE are cutting ties.

In a brief statement, the network said: "We have come to terms on the release of Ric Flair as of today, 8/03/2021."

He last appeared on WWE programming back in February, when he was involved in a romantic storyline that revolved around Lacey Evans, a rival to his daughter Charlotte, according to Forbes. The storyline was dropped after Evans became pregnant.

During a recent interview, Flair said he "didn't [feel comfortable]" with the storyline.

"She's a really nice girl and all that, but it didn't fit this time," Flair said during a March episode of the Ariel Helwani MMA Show. "We made the best of it but ultimately, she's pregnant with her husband now. It was never anything personal, I barely know her and her whole life is her husband and her daughter. I didn't like that one."

Flair's exit from the WWE has also sparked speculation that he will be the latest talent to sign with All Elite Wrestling.

Flair, who has wrestled for four decades during stints in WCW and WWE, made his WWE debut at Royal Rumble in 1992.

The WWE Hall of Famer has had a number of health issues over the years, including an emergency in August 2017 when it was revealed he was in the early stages of kidney failure and on the verge of congestive heart failure — the result of years of alcohol abuse, PEOPLE previously reported.