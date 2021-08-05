Wrestling Legend Bobby Eaton Dead at 62: 'His Impact & Legacy Will Always Be Remembered'

"I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby Eaton passed away last night," his sister wrote on social media Thursday

Wrestling icon Bobby Eaton has died. He was 62.

Eaton's sister, Debbie Eaton Lewis, shared the news of his death Thursday morning on Facebook. "I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby Eaton passed away last night. When I find out all the details I will post them," she wrote to her followers alongside a photo of the two.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Bobby was the kindest, loving person you would ever meet. I loved him so much and going to miss him. Please say a prayer for my niece Taryn. She found him and she just lost her mom a little over a month ago," she continued.

The late wrestler was a tag-team specialist, beginning his successful career at 17 years old. Eaton — nicknamed "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton — was a former National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) tag-team champion as a member of Midnight Express — first with Dennis Condrey and later with "Sweet" Stan Lane. Throughout his career he also won championship titles throughout the World Championship Wrestling, Mid-Atlantic Championship, and Smokey Mountain Wrestling.

As his sister noted in the statement, Eaton's wife Donna — daughter of pro wrestler Bill Dundee — died in June at 57 years old. Though Eaton's cause of death has not yet been determined, the Alabama-born wrestler suffered a fall at the end of July that resulted in him being hospitalized in Nashville, TN.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Following the news of his death, the NWA shared condolences on social media.

"The National Wrestling Alliance is Saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary 'Beautiful' Bobby Eaton. We send our love to his friends and family. His impact & legacy will always be remembered. #NWAFam," the organization tweeted.

Wrestling legend Ric Flair also wrote on Twitter, "So Sad And Sorry To Hear About My Close Friend And One Of The All Time Greats, Bobby Eaton!"



"Beautiful Bobby And The Midnight Express Were One Of The Greatest Tag Teams In The History Of The Business! Rest In Peace!" he added.