Wrestler Silver King Dies in the Ring After Suffering a Heart Attack During London Match

Professional wrestler and actor Silver King died after collapsing from a heart attack during his performance in London on Saturday, The Guardian reported.

The former WCW star, 51, whose real name is César Barrón, was performing at the Roundhouse Theatre in Camden for the Greatest Show of Lucha Libre event alongside Juventud Guerrera, also known as Youth Warrior. Guerrera reportedly kicked Barrón who fell to the ground, and then proceeded to “pin” him down.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Guerrera signaled in confusion at the referee when Barrón did not recover from the move, according to The Guardian. That’s when a team of medics rushed to the ring and audience members were asked to leave. The London ambulance service was called but they were unable to resuscitate Barrón.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The event organizers, Lucha Libre World, later confirmed his death in a statement that read: “César Cuauhtémoc González Barrón (AKA Silver King) suffered what we believe was a cardiac arrest while performing in the show and sadly passed away. We have truly lost one of Lucha Libre’s greatest wrestlers and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with César’s family and his fans across the world. We will be able to make further announcements when more information becomes available.”

RELATED: Wrestler Chyna to Be Inducted in WWE Hall of Fame Posthumously as Part of D-Generation X

Some audience members initially thought the incident was staged, one witness telling the BBC that it wasn’t clear what was happening.

“It felt like it was staged. Obviously it was quite normal in the fight,” Roberto Carrera Maldonado, who was attending the event told BBC. “All of us were really shocked – it wasn’t clear what was happening. I had the impression they didn’t know what to do.”

According to The Guardian, the Roundhouse also released a statement saying that the circumstances of the wrestler’s death were being investigated and that Scotland Yard said police are treating his death as “non-suspicious”.

RELATED VIDEO: WWE’s Roman Reigns Announces He’s in Remission 4 Months After Revealing His Leukemia Returned

Actor Jack Black shared a tribute on his Instagram, honoring the famous luchador. In 2005, Black co-starred alongside Barrón in the film Nacho Libre, Barrón playing the role of the villain Ramses.

“César González…vaya con dios, hermano [go with god, brother],” Black captioned a photo taken of Barrón during the filmmaking.

Barrón grew up in a wrestling family in northern Mexico, his father was popular lucha libre fighter Dr. Wagner. He found success throughout his career as Silver King, competing in the World Championship Wrestling between 1997 and 2000, and was a pioneer for the competition’s cruiserweight division.

“I am saddened to hear about the passing of Silver King,” former president of the WCW Eric Bishoff tweeted. “Like so many of the great Luchadores that helped Americans appreciate Lucha Libre and make Nitro [a WCW flagship show] the success it was, he will be missed.”