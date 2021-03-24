The three-time world champion, known when he's not performing as Glenn Jacobs, will be honored on April 6 as part of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Wrestler Kane to Be Inducted into WWE Hall of Fame: 'This Is the Greatest Honor'

Kane is set to be inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame!

The three-time world champion, known when he's not performing as Glenn Jacobs, will be honored on April 6 as part of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021, the organization announced Wednesday.

The Undertaker, another WWE star, surprised Jacobs with the news Wednesday morning on WWE's TV show, The Bump. Jacobs became overwhelmed with emotion as he processed the news, asking The Undertaker: "Are you serious about that?"

"I'm definitely serious," The Undertaker said. "There is no Hall of Fame without Kane. I can promise you that."

Jacobs, now the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, has been wrestling under his alias Kane for more than two decades.

"This is the greatest honor of my entire pro wrestling career," Jacobs told Sports Illustrated. "There have been so many people that helped me get here, and I can't wait to say thanks to each of them. It's a tremendous honor, one that I'm still trying to process."

He added, "For me, it doesn't get any better than this. The WWE Hall of Fame is a who's who of wrestling greats, the greatest superstars of all-time, and it is the greatest honor of my career to be inducted into it."

Jacobs has been signed with WWE since 1995. Before he debuted Kane in 1997, he had two less successful stints as evil dentist Isaac Yankem, DDS, and Diesel, according to Sports Illustrated.

He told the magazine that he credits his tenacity in getting him to where he is now.