The former WWE wrestler died on Saturday after a “hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue," according to his wife

Wrestler Jon Huber, Known as Brodie Lee and Luke Harper, Dies at 41: ‘My Heart Is Broken,' Says Wife

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, known in the ring as Mr. Brodie Lee and Luke Harper, has died. He was 41.

His wife Amanda shared the sad news online, saying that her husband died on Saturday after a “hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue.”

“My best friend died today. I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet,” Amanda, who shares two children with the late wrestler, wrote in an emotional post.

“No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue," she added, going on to share that before his death, her husband had been treated at the Mayo Clinic.

Huber wrestled in WWE under the name Luke Harper for eight years before making his debut with All-Elite Wrestling as Mr. Brodie Lee in March.

“The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way - a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee,” AEW wrote in a statement.

“Jon’s love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always. Jon’s popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time,” the statement continued. “We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own.”

In their own statement, WWE added, “The tragic and sudden passing of Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, has inspired an outpouring of moving stories and emotional memories from WWE talent both past and present.”

Huber’s death was also mourned by his peers.

"Totally devastated over the loss of Jon," wrote Hulk Hogan."Such a great talent and awesome human being! RIP my brother."

“Gone way too soon,” former WWE wrestler Nikki Bella wrote in a social media tribute. “His laugh lit up a room. He was so much fun to watch. And his kind soul will live on forever. You were your own kind Luke. RIP. @mandahuber we all are here for you and the boys. Can’t even begin to imagine your pain. So many thoughts, prayers, love and light to you and the fam. 🤍✨🙏🏼”

"I’ll never forget what an amazing person, father and husband he was!!!" added sister Brie Bella, “Sending so many prayers and love to his family. Jon will be greatly missed!! 🙏🏼✨💛 #ripbrodielee”

Earlier this year, Huber opened up about his decision to leave WWE.

“I left the other company to come to a place where I can prove myself,” he said during a May interview with Sports Illustrated, adding that “self-doubt played a huge role in my life for a long time in WWE.”

“It makes you doubt who you are and what you are. I knew that I was a great professional wrestler and I knew I was one of the better ones in the locker room, and I had coworkers telling me that. But that wasn’t the decision that was made. I knew I was better than that, and that’s why I needed to get out of that environment,” he continued. “This is the opportunity I craved."