Daffney Unger's Cause of Death Confirmed, Wrestler's Brain Undergoing Testing for CTE

Daffney Unger's brain has been sent to Boston to determine if she had the degenerative brain disorder which is caused by repeated concussions

Before her death, former professional wrestler Daffney Unger feared having chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, an autopsy obtained by PEOPLE reveals.

The autopsy, released Monday, confirms Unger's cause of death was suicide. The sports star, who died Sept. 2, was 46.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The athlete (whose real name was Shannon Spruill) "had suffered multiple concussions and was concerned about CTE," a Gwinnett County Police Department officer told the county's medical examiner office, per the report.

Given her concerns, the report states her parents, Jean and Quentin Spruill, requested Unger be tested for CTE, a degenerative brain disorder caused by repeated concussions that can only be definitively determined by an examination of a brain postmortem.

Unger's brain has been taken to Boston University Traumatic Brain Injury Center for evaluation, according to the Gwinnett County chief medical examiner.

In her final Instagram Live, Unger expressed worries about having CTE.

According to the autopsy, Unger also had a medical history of bipolar disorder and was no longer taking her medication at the time of her death.

The wrestler's mother confirmed Unger's death on Sept. 3, writing on Facebook, "It is with great sadness I have to let you know that my daughter Shannon Spruill … Scream Queen Daff, passed away suddenly last night. Absolutely heartbroken."

RELATED VIDEO: Former WCW Wrestler Daffney Unger Dead at 46 After Concerning Instagram Live Video

SHIMMER Wrestling announced Unger's death with a message from her friend, Lexie Fyfe. Social media accounts connected to WWE also posted tributes to the former wrestler, who got her start in 1999 on WCW and also had a notable stint in TNA.

As defined by the Centers for Disease Control, concussions are traumatic injuries generated by hits to the head or body that cause the brain to bounce around the skull. Pro wrestling organizations, along with the NFL, have had to confront the issue of CTE amongst its athletes due to a number of deaths in recent years.

While not all football players develop CTE, it is prevalent in the league — in a 2017 study of the brains of 111 deceased NFL players, a Boston University researcher found 110 of them had the disease. CTE can cause symptoms of depression, impulsive behavior, short-term memory loss and emotional instability, according to the Mayo Clinic.