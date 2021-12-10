Chris Jericho was reportedly hospitalized for a "non-COVID related" issue while on tour with Fozzy

Wrestler Chris Jericho 'Feeling Much Better' After Hospitalization in U.K., Rep Says

Wrestler Chris Jericho is "feeling much better" after being hospitalized, his rep tells PEOPLE.

The athlete and musician, 51, had to cancel a performance with his band, Fozzy, on Thursday after being hospitalized. Fozzy has been performing in the U.K. on their Save the World Tour and was set to play in Wales Friday before Jericho's hospitalization.

Sin City Swansea, the venue where Jericho and his band were scheduled to perform, shared the news of the wrestler's hospitalization on Instagram Thursday.

"Tonight we were devastated to learn that Fozzy will have to cancel their planned date with us in Swansea tomorrow," the venue posted, before sharing the message they said they'd received from the band.

"Chris was checked into Hospital by doctors, with a non-Covid related, treatable health issue," the statement reads. "Regrettably the show on Friday in Swansea is canceled and all tickets will be refunded. Will have updates on Saturdays [sic] show in Nottingham and Sunday's show in London as soon as possible".

Sin City went on to wish Jericho "an incredibly speedy recovery."

Shortly after canceling the Friday Fozzy show, Jericho reportedly spoke to the Wrestling Observer newsletter to share an update on his health.

"I'm feeling good," he said, per PW Torch. "They just wanted to observe me overnight and I'm in the right place. Not COVID related."

Jericho's rep added to PEOPLE that he will "hopefully will be out of the hospital quickly."

Earlier in the day Thursday, Jericho appeared to be enjoying his time touring in the U.K. He posted a photo to Instagram of himself and his Fozzy bandmates posing in front of the Hard Rock Cafe in London, captioning the snap, "Great hang in London today! The #HardRockHotel is a great place!"

Jericho, a former WWE wrestler, has built an impressive career in the sport in the past three decades. He launched his music career with Fozzy, his heavy metal band, when the group released their first album in 2000. They have since gone on to record and release six additional albums.

While sharing an update with the Wrestling Observer, Jericho said that the band's most recent tour was a success, despite having to cancel their Friday show.