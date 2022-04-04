Roman Reigns Defeats Brock Lesnar in 'Winner-Takes-All' WrestleMania 38 Championship Match

Following an exciting conclusion to the first night of WrestleMania 38 , WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns took their feud to the ring for a winner-takes-all match during night two of the iconic event.

The duo's feud has been brewing for months since 44-year-old Lesnar returned to WWE last August. He quickly reignited his longstanding rivalry with Reigns, 36, who has been the company's biggest star for nearly two years.

"It feels good," Reigns said. "There's a lot of truth to what we put into the Tribal Chief character, the burden of the crown, of being the face of the company. I think everybody would like to be Superman, but to be able to have some of those Superman qualities, then also display the emotions, the mentality that comes into it, and the way it can affect a man. People connect to that."