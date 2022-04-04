Roman Reigns Defeats Brock Lesnar in 'Winner-Takes-All' WrestleMania 38 Championship Match
Following an exciting conclusion to the first night of WrestleMania 38, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns took their feud to the ring for a winner-takes-all match during night two of the iconic event.
Reigns beat Lesnar during Sunday's main event in front of nearly 80,000 fans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The victory now unifies the WWE and Universal Championships.
Reigns pinned Lesnar with some outside help from The Usos at WWE's Crown Jewel in October 2021, their last meeting before Sunday's match.
The duo's feud has been brewing for months since 44-year-old Lesnar returned to WWE last August. He quickly reignited his longstanding rivalry with Reigns, 36, who has been the company's biggest star for nearly two years.
Lesnar and Reigns' match was the third time the two have faced each other at a WrestleMania main event, with Lesnar winning their 2018 WrestleMania fight.
Reigns, also known by the moniker "The Tribal Chief," has grown in popularity since embracing his villainous side. He previously told PEOPLE he enjoys his in-ring persona.
"It feels good," Reigns said. "There's a lot of truth to what we put into the Tribal Chief character, the burden of the crown, of being the face of the company. I think everybody would like to be Superman, but to be able to have some of those Superman qualities, then also display the emotions, the mentality that comes into it, and the way it can affect a man. People connect to that."
"People understand the struggle, people understand these different battles, these emotional battles that my character kind of displays on a weekly basis," he explained. "I think it allows for a different connection, and that's why it's been received so well."
While night one of WrestleMania 38 was full of spectacular matches, the biggest attraction was certainly the return of WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin.
The 57-year-old faced heel Kevin Owens for his first match in 19 years, which saw him take (and deliver) hard hits and slams.
Austin, considered one of the best WWE performers of all time, won the match by delivering his famous finisher, "The Stunner," and drinking beer in front of the cheering crowd.