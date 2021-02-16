World’s Longest Hockey Game Played for 252 Hours amid Below Freezing Temperatures

The nonprofit event raised a record $1,840,000 for cancer research at the University of Alberta

The world's longest hockey game beat its own record this week, lasting a total of 252 hours and raising over $1.8 million for cancer research.

Beginning Feb. 4, 40 athletes took turns playing hockey at an outdoor rink in Alberta, Canada, to raise money for cancer research at the University of Alberta to benefit patients at the Cross Cancer Institute.

The event — which lasted 11 days and required 572 volunteer shifts — carried on despite below-freezing temperatures in Alberta, ranging from minus 40 to minus 67 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Associated Press.

"The players were troupers," Kate Gallagher, one of the event's organizers, told the outlet. "They were warriors."

This year marked the seventh edition of the World's Longest Game, which ended at dawn on Monday.

According to the event's Facebook page, the final score of the game was 2,649 to 2,528 for Team Hope.

"But the real winners? Cancer patients at the Cross Cancer Institute," the post read.

Along with the number of hours played, the game also broke records for lowest temperatures, greatest number of pucks shattered, most swollen and blistered feet and highest funds raised.

