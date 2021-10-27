Atlanta Braves Win Game 1 of the 2021 World Series Over Houston Astros

The Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros in the first game of the MLB Championship series on Tuesday night, with a score of 6 to 2

A.J. Minter #33 of the Atlanta Braves delivers the pitch against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in Game One of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 26, 2021

Game 1 of the 2021 World Series is in the books.

The Houston Astros lost to the Atlanta Braves as the MLB championship kicked off in Houston, Texas, at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday. The final score was 6 to 2.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It was an eventful game for Atlanta from the start. Braves outfielder Jorge Soler became the first player to hit a home run in the first plate appearance of a World Series.

In the second inning, Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton suffered an injury and will be out the rest of the World Series, the team tweeted during the game. A.J. Minter took over as relief pitcher.

"RHP Charlie Morton underwent X-rays tonight that revealed a right fibula fracture," their tweet said. "He will miss the remainder of the World Series and is expected to be ready for Spring Training in 2022."

By the third inning, the Braves were up 5-0. Houston finally scored at the bottom of the fourth inning, and the score remained 5-1 through the top of the seventh inning.

2021 World Series Freddie Freeman #5 of the Atlanta Braves hits a single against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in Game One of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 26, 2021

In the top of the eighth, the Braves scored yet again, bring the score to 6-1. Houston managed to score in the bottom of the inning, bringing the game to 6-2, where it stayed through the end of the game.

To secure their spots in the series, the Braves won the National League East with the defeat of the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games. The Astros took the American League West following their win against Boston Red Sox, also in six.

Heading into the Series, the Astros were the favorites to win it all, according to Vegas odds. Of course, the team took the Series in 2017 and again vied for the title in 2019, ultimately losing. That 2017 victory has since been shrouded in controversy, as the team was involved in a sign stealing and cheating scandal that led to the firing of general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch.

The Braves haven't played in a Series since 1999, and last won a few years prior, in 1995.