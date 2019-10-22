Everything to Know About the 2019 World Series Between the Astros and the Nationals

The Washington Nationals are facing off against the 2017 World Series champions, the Houston Astros
By Jason Duaine Hahn
October 22, 2019 02:24 PM

Bob Levey/Getty Images; Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals have reached baseball’s biggest stage and soon a new MLB champion will be crowned.

Before the first pitch is thrown on Tuesday night, here’s everything you need to know about the 2019 World Series.

TV Schedule

Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock

The first game of the 2019 World Series is set for Tuesday, October 22 at 8 p.m. EST.

Games 2 through 4 will be played at 8 p.m. EST on October 23, 25 and 26. If needed, Games 4 through 7 will be broadcasted October 27, 29 and 30 at 8 PM EST. All games will be available on Fox.

The Nationals Are Hoping to Leave an Infamous Club

Patrick Smith/Getty

As CBS Sports notes, as of now, the Nationals are one of six other teams who have never won a World Series. The Mariners, Rockies, Padres, Rangers, Rays and Brewers are the only other franchises to never win it all.

It's the Nationals first time in the Series

Patrick Smith/Getty

Long before they were located in Washington, the Nationals were first the Montreal Expos. But even after a name change and long distance move, the franchise has never been to a World Series until now.  

The Astros have home field advantage 

Bob Levey/Getty

The Astros, who ended the season with 107 wins, have home field advantage in the series, with the first two games taking place at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Astros went 60-21 at home during the season, and have only lost once at home during the playoffs (so far).

The Astros were in the World Series recently

Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle/AP

The Astros are also only two years out from winning their first-ever World Series, when they bested the Los Angeles Dodgers in a thrilling seven-game series in 2017

Players to watch

Scott Taetsch/Getty

No, there’s nothing wrong with your television set — Nats pitcher Max Scherzer has one brown eye and one blue eye, caused by a condition known as Heterochromia iridis.

“I’ve always celebrated it,” he told the AP about his condition. “Whether you liked it or not, that’s who I am.”

And who to look for in the stands

Bob Levey/Getty

Kate Upton, who married the Astros pitcher in November 2017, will be cheering him on alongside their 11-month old daughter, Genevieve.

