Boston Red Sox Win Game 1 of the World Series Against the L.A. Dodgers

Hardcore Red Sox fans — which might be all Red Sox fans — had a big reason to rejoice on Tuesday night.

The Boston baseball team won the first game of the 2018 World Series, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 8 to 4. The game took place at Fenway Park and was quite suspenseful until the seventh inning, when Eduardo Nuñez hit a three-run home run, according to SBNation.com.

“It seemed like it was a tight ballgame the whole entire time,” Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi told MLB.com. “And getting that extra three runs and that extra cushion was kind of like a deep breath, and an exhale.”

Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce breaks up a double play with Los Angeles Dodgers' Brian Dozier covering second Matt Slocum/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The last time the two franchises faced off in the World Series was in 1916, when Babe Ruth was on the Sox and the Dodgers were known as the Brooklyn Robins. They haven’t played any game at all against each other since 2016, and they both have gone through dramatic changes to their rosters since then.

Eduardo Nunez of the Boston Red Sox rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the seventh inning Rob Tringali/MLB Photos/Getty

Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez reacts after hitting a three-run home run David J Phillip/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Tuesday’s game featured two of the best pitchers in the league, with Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers taking on Chris Sale of the Sox, and both teams were riding a wave of momentum: Los Angeles came off a Game 7 win against the Milwaukee Brewers, while Boston eliminated last year’s champions, Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros, in just five games — though there was some controversy along the way.

Alex Wood of the Dodgers reacts as Eduardo Nunez of the Red Sox rounds the bases Maddie Meyer/Getty

Sale performed more poorly than most experts had predicted, CBS Sports reported, in part because he was in the hospital last week with a stomach condition. Of the 91 pitches he threw over four innings, Sale allowed five hits, three earned runs, walked two players, and struck out seven, CBS Sports said.

Clayton Kershaw also only pitched four innings. Of his 79 pitches, he gave up seven hits, five earned runs, three walks, and fanned five. He recorded 12 outs, according to CBS Sports.

It was only the fourth time ever that both Game 1 starters left after pitching only four or fewer innings.

According to Boston.com, a few celebrities attended the mostly neck-and-neck game, including rocker Jack White of The White Stripes, MMA fighter Ronda Rousey, pop icon Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend, baseball legend Alex Rodriguez.

The next game is Wednesday night at 8:09 p.m. ET.