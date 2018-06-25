World of Outlaws Sprint Car Driver Jason Johnson Dies Following Tragic Race Crash

World of Outlaws sprint car driver Jason Johnson died Sunday from injuries sustained in a crash at Beaver Dam Raceway in Wisconsin the previous day. He was 41.
“We are heartbroken and saddened to tell you that we have lost our leader, friend, family member and our hero,” the Twitter account for Jason Johnson Racing said on Sunday, linking to a full statement on their website.
“With the same courage, passion and vigor that he raced with each night, he fought valiantly to the end,” the team said in the statement. “His love of life and sprint car racing was only surpassed by his deep and authentic love for his family, friends, competitors and fans. He never met a stranger, and certainly never met anyone that he was not willing to help or provide guidance. It is that giving and caring spirit that we will all forever miss.”
The team also asked that fans keep Johnson’s wife, Bobbi, and 5-year-old son, Jaxx, in their thoughts and prayers. He is also survived by his father, Craig, as well as his cousin and crew chief Philip, among other family members and teammates.
Johnson was involved in a crash during Lap 18 of Saturday’s race, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. The newspaper reported, “Johnson’s car flipped and went through billboards outside Turn 3.”
Emergency crews quickly responded to the crash and Johnson was airlifted to the Aurora Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to World of Outlaws.
Fellow racers shared their condolences on Twitter.
Kasey Kahne Racing remembered Johnson as a “fierce competitor” and a “great family man.”
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. added, “Won some races, and championships together. Jason was a great leader for his team and strong man for his family. He went about things his own way and was really fun to watch. Still praying for Bobbi Jaxx Phillip and the rest of the family. Racing is their life. RIP Jason!!”
World of Outlaws has created a GoFundMe fundraising page to benefit Johnson’s wife and child.