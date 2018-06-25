World of Outlaws Sprint Car Driver Jason Johnson Dies Following Tragic Race Crash

World of Outlaws sprint car driver Jason Johnson died Sunday from injuries sustained in a crash at Beaver Dam Raceway in Wisconsin the previous day. He was 41.

“We are heartbroken and saddened to tell you that we have lost our leader, friend, family member and our hero,” the Twitter account for Jason Johnson Racing said on Sunday, linking to a full statement on their website.

“With the same courage, passion and vigor that he raced with each night, he fought valiantly to the end,” the team said in the statement. “His love of life and sprint car racing was only surpassed by his deep and authentic love for his family, friends, competitors and fans. He never met a stranger, and certainly never met anyone that he was not willing to help or provide guidance. It is that giving and caring spirit that we will all forever miss.”

Brandon Wade/Getty Images

The team also asked that fans keep Johnson’s wife, Bobbi, and 5-year-old son, Jaxx, in their thoughts and prayers. He is also survived by his father, Craig, as well as his cousin and crew chief Philip, among other family members and teammates.

Jason Johnson Sarah Glenn/Getty Images

We are heartbroken and saddened to tell you that we have lost our leader, friend, family member and our hero. @WorldofOutlaws PR: https://t.co/Ou6BiyfYlZ — Jason Johnson Racing (@JJR41Updates) June 24, 2018

Johnson was involved in a crash during Lap 18 of Saturday’s race, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. The newspaper reported, “Johnson’s car flipped and went through billboards outside Turn 3.”

Emergency crews quickly responded to the crash and Johnson was airlifted to the Aurora Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to World of Outlaws.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jason Johnson’s friends and family. He was a fierce competitor for @WorldofOutlaws and a great family man. 🙏🏼 — Kasey Kahne Racing (@KKRdirt) June 24, 2018

Really saddened by the news this morning. I didn’t know @JasonJohnsonRac personally but only heard great things about him. His results showed he was an insanely good race car driver, but his legacy will be a great father and husband. Our thoughts and prayers to them today. — Justin Allgaier (@J_Allgaier) June 24, 2018

What a very sad morning to hear of this news. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, your son, your family and your team. God speed. — Sarah Fisher (@SarahFisher) June 24, 2018

Life isn’t fair sometimes… Praying for Bobbi, Jaxx, friends and family of @JasonJohnsonRac. RIP Jason! — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 24, 2018

Our hearts are broken today as we mourn the passing of Jason Johnson. While fierce competitors on-track, the racing family has a bond that’s unbreakable. Keeping Bobbi, Jaxx, Jason's team & family in our thoughts & prayers. Godspeed. – Tony Stewart Racing pic.twitter.com/LjjiCN3q6p — Tony Stewart Racing (@TonyStewart_Rcg) June 24, 2018

RIP sir,

I didn’t know Jason, but that doesn’t matter. He was a racer & a pro at one of the highest levels. His death serves as a constant reminder of the dangers in Motorsport and the special nature of drivers who are willing to risk it all for love of the sport. #Godspeed https://t.co/hG6EFvfMYw — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) June 24, 2018

For those asking how you can help Jason's family through this difficult time, we've set up an official GoFundMe campaign through the World of Outlaws Benevolent Fund. All proceeds will go directly to Bobbi & Jaxx. #Forever41https://t.co/ouduwT1s45 pic.twitter.com/yFd5FwTzW6 — World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) June 24, 2018

Fellow racers shared their condolences on Twitter.

Kasey Kahne Racing remembered Johnson as a “fierce competitor” and a “great family man.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. added, “Won some races, and championships together. Jason was a great leader for his team and strong man for his family. He went about things his own way and was really fun to watch. Still praying for Bobbi Jaxx Phillip and the rest of the family. Racing is their life. RIP Jason!!”

World of Outlaws has created a GoFundMe fundraising page to benefit Johnson’s wife and child.