Saudi Arabia Defeats Lionel Messi and Argentina in Seismic World Cup Upset

Saudia Arabia defeated the two-time World Cup champs 2-1 Tuesday to hand Argentina their first defeat since 2019

By
Phil Boucher
Phil Boucher

Phil Boucher is an editor at PEOPLE and based in London.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 22, 2022 11:25 AM
Saudi Arabia's players celebrate the victory during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium on November 22, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.
Saudi Arabia's players celebrate . Photo: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty

Saudi Arabia is celebrating one of the biggest shocks in FIFA World Cup history.

In a stunning comeback at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar Tuesday, the Saudi soccer team reversed a 1-0 half-time deficit against two-time winners Argentina to close out the game 2-1.

Ranked 51st in the world, Saudi Arabia likely feared the worst as Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 10th minute from the penalty spot.

The star-studded Argentina team — currently ranked No. 3 in the world behind Brazil and Belgium — then applied the pressure, having three goals ruled out for offside.

A stunning five-minute period in the second half changed the complexion of the match entirely for the Green Falcons. First, Saleh Al-Shehri leveled the score with a low shot in the 48th minute. Then forward Salem Al Dawsari hit a powerful shot into the top corner past goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez in the 53rd minute.

Saudi Arabia players celebrate the 2-1 win during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium on November 22, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.
Saudi Arabia's players celebrate. Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty

Despite a fierce counter from Argentina, Saudi Arabia held on to protect their goal and claim just their fourth World Cup finals win ever. At full-time, the players hugged, danced, dropped to the grass in celebration and prayed, while the rest of their squad sprinted onto the pitch to join them.

For Argentina, the defeat is the team's first loss since they played Brazil in the final of the 2019 Copa America — a stretch of 36 games.

It leaves the pre-tournament favorites with an uphill fight to remain in the tournament, which is likely to be 35-year-old Messi's last appearance at a World Cup.

November 22, 2022, Doha: Doha, Qatar, 22nd November 2022. Lionel Messi of Argentina dejected during the FIFA World Cup 2022 match at Lusail Stadium, Doha.
Lionel Messi reacts to defeat. David Klein/Cal Sport Media via AP Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Argentina will now face Mexico on Saturday, while Saudi Arabia takes on Poland. While the result has made life more difficult, it does not mean Argentina's dream of winning the 2022 World Cup has gone for good.

At the 1990 World Cup in Italy, Argentina lost their opening game 1-0 to Cameroon but eventually went on to reach the final of their tournament (where they lost 1-0 to West Germany).

Despite this, they will now go down in history as losers of the biggest World Cup shock since Algeria defeated the mighty West Germany 2-1 in 1982.

Related Articles
The FIFA World Cup Winners Trophy is pictured prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center on March 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Everything to Know About the 2022 World Cup and the Controversy Over Host Country Qatar
Neco Williams of Wales is tackled by Tyler Adams of United States during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between USA and Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
U.S. Men Tie Wales 1-1 in Their First World Cup Match Since 2014
Justin Verlander
Houston Astros Defeat Philadelphia Phillies in 6 Games to Win 2022 World Series
March Madness upsets
From Oral Roberts' Win to Ohio State's Fall: All the Biggest Men's March Madness 2021 Upsets So Far
Peres Jepchirchir of Team Kenya celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the gold medal in the Women's Marathon Final on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sapporo Odori Park on August 7, 2021 in Sapporo, Japan.
Unforgettable Photos of Athletes Finding Out They Won Gold at the Tokyo Olympics
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the "Black Mass" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline
Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek
Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Enjoy a Hockey Game in N.Y.C, Plus Jessica Simpson, Rihanna, Lizzo and More
Jenna Dewan
Pregnant Jenna Dewan & Fiancé Steve Kazee Step Out in L.A., Plus Tyra Banks, NPH & David Burtka and More
sarah-michelle-gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Scores Time with Santa Claus, Plus Victoria Beckham, Shakira & More
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Does Some Pre-Thanksgiving Shopping, Plus John Travolta, Idina Menzel & More
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Struts Her Stuff in Paris, Plus Prince Harry, Prince William and More
Demi Moore
Demi Moore Pops Up in Paris, Plus Simon Baker, Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Her Daughters and More
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1213 -- Pictured: Soccer player David Beckham arrives on February 26, 2020
David Beckham Goes Dapper on 'The Tonight Show,' Plus NeNe Leakes, the 'Blue Bloods' Cast and More
USMNT
U.S. Men's National Soccer Team Secures Spot in 2022 World Cup After 8-Year Drought: 'Proud Moment'