Hug it out! There's no shortage of PDA on the field for these athletes

See the 13 Best Bromantic Embraces of the World Cup

If there’s one thing we love about the World Cup, it’s spontaneous displays of patriotism when the U.S. wins a match.

But if there are two things we love about the World Cup, it’s spontaneous displays of patriotism and the image of handsome, athletic men celebrating their sporting accomplishments with sweaty displays of physical affection.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Luckily, many of the players in the World Cup come from countries where there isn’t a stigma against male friends exchanging emotional PDA. We’ve collected the 13 best images of such displays from the first week of the World Cup, because isn’t it obvious?

“We lost. Comfort me, brother.”

“We still have great abs.”

“True.”

“No, don’t squeeze like that.”

“You can let go now. We’ve hugged long enough.”

“Yes, I know I’m great. You can hug me as long as you want.”

“No, a little to the right.”

“Here good?”

“Yes. You really do give the best scalp massages.”

“Though your team just beat mine, I’m glad we could put aside our differences and share this awkward hug together.”

“You’re the best goalie in the world. I’m not just saying that.”

“I know.”

“I know I said I would carry the team, but this is ridiculous.”

“Come with me! Together we shall run like the wind.”

“Will we score many goals?”

“We will score every goal.”

“We are the best!

“You’re doing great, but if you put some more of your back into it, I think I could get even higher!”

“You didn’t think you could pull off orange, but you did! I’m so proud of you!”

“I’m so happy I could cry!”

“I know. There, there. Just let it out.”

Want more stories like this?

Sign up for our newsletter and other special offers:

Thank you for signing up!

The Screaming of Santiago for World Cup Goal