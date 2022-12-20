After World Cup Championship Loss, French Football Federation Condemns Racism Towards Black Players

The French Football Federation plans to file a complaint against social media users for racist and hateful comments made toward players following the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement on Twitter, translated from French, the federation said, "Following the World Cup final, several players from the French team were the subject of unacceptable racist and hateful remarks on social networks." The exact social media platforms were not identified.

The FFF said it "condemns" the behavior and is planning to "file a complaint against" the authors of the racist and hateful comments.

Reps from neither Twitter nor Meta (Facebook) immediately responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

France's minister in charge of gender equality, Isabella Rome, said Kylian Mbappe and Kingsley Coman were among the players who received the "unacceptable" comments on social media, according to a report from ESPN.

On Monday, the BBC reported that Aurelian Tchouameni was also a target of abuse after the World Cup loss. Mbappe, Coman, and Tchouameni are all Black.

Bayern Munich, Coman's football club, issued a statement regarding the situation on Twitter. "FC Bayern strongly condemn the racist comments made towards Kingsley Coman," the statement began.

"The FC Bayern family is behind you, King. Racism has no place in sport or our society," Bayern wrote on Twitter.

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty

The World Cup Final came down to a thrilling penalty shootout between Argentina and France.

Mbappe scored three goals during the match, but France ultimately came up short in the 4-2 penalty kick defeat.

France had previously taken home the title in 2018, defeating Croatia 4-2 in the final round.