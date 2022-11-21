World Cup Teams Drop Plans to Wear Anti-Discrimination Armbands After Threats from FIFA

European teams competing in the World Cup have decided against plans to wear anti-discrimination armbands after threats of yellow cards from FIFA.

The team captains of England, Wales, Germany, Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands had planned to accept a fine for wearing the OneLove armbands in support of diversity and inclusion.

However, FIFA announced on Monday that the captains of teams who wear them will be given a yellow card.

"FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play," the seven soccer teams said Monday in a joint statement. "As national federations we can't put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions, including bookings."

FIFA said in a statement that teams could only wear FIFA-issued armbands. The organization said they had different armbands designated for each stage of the tournament, and after the seven teams dropped their plans to wear the OneLove ones, FIFA would allow the use of their own No Discrimination armbands throughout the four weeks of play.

The statement read: "Following discussions, FIFA can confirm its No Discrimination campaign has been brought forward from the planned quarter-finals stage in order that all 32 captains will have the opportunity to wear this armband during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™."

FIFA stated that the decision is "in line with" FIFA Equipment Regulations. "For FIFA Final Competitions, the captain of each Team must wear the captain's armband provided by FIFA."

The statement claimed that these regulations "exist to preserve the integrity of the field of play for all participants" and are "equally applicable to all competing teams."

The federations' statement expressed the disappointment among players and coaches, who are "very frustrated by the FIFA decision" and called the choice "unprecedented" within the tournament.

However, the teams plan to "show support in other ways" according to the statement.

FIFA assured competitors and fans that it is "an inclusive organisation" with a singular goal to "put football to the benefit of society by supporting good and legitimate causes." However, the group clarified that this "had to be done with the framework of the competition regulations."

The 2022 World Cup has received continued backlash around host country Qatar's systemic discrimination against women and the LGBTQ+ community, as well as the reported deaths of 37 migrant workers who were helping to construct the stadiums where the World Cup will be held.