World Cup Champs Argentina Forced to Ditch Bus for Chopper After Sea of Fans Swarmed Team

The World Cup champions were forced Tuesday to abandon their bus for a helicopter when pandemonium broke out during Argentina's celebratory parade.

Lionel Messi and his teammates were traveling on an open-air bus through the packed streets of Buenos Aires, where an estimated four million fans were in attendance to celebrate the 2022 FIFA World Cup victory.

Gabriela Cerruti, the spokesperson for Argentina's president Alberto Fernández, informed fans of the need for the team to switch from the bus to helicopters during the celebration to protect their safety.

"The World Champions are flying over the entire route in helicopters because it became impossible to continue on land due to the explosion of popular joy," Cerruti wrote on Twitter. "Let's continue to celebrate in peace and show them our love and admiration!"

Rodrigo Abd/AP/Shutterstock

Cerruti explained to disappointed fans that the order was "imposed by love and joy," as so many fans came to celebrate with the team.

Following the celebration, Cerruti shared a video of the massive crowd, which she called "one of the most extraordinary popular festivals" in Argentina's history. "Only joy and gratitude in hours and hours of exciting communion," she wrote.

The evacuation was the second close call involving a bus during Argentina's World Cup celebrations.

As the team returned home on Tuesday, several of Argentina's players were nearly struck by large cables while sitting atop a bus. Fortunately, all ducked in the nick of time to avoid injury.

ESPN Argentina shared a video of the close call.

Translated from Spanish, the outlet wrote, "BE CAREFUL WITH THE CABLES BOYS! Unusual moment in the arrival of the world champions in Argentina."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

ESPN Argentina also confirmed that player Leandro Paredes' hat "flew off" during the moment.

As seen in the video, Rodrigo De Paul was the player who first noticed the bus heading toward the cables, and he was able to warn his teammates to duck before anyone was injured.