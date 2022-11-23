American Journalist Claims He Was 'Refused' Entry to World Cup While Wearing Rainbow Shirt

Grant Wahl detailed the interaction with security on his website

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 23, 2022 02:01 PM
Germany fans pose for a photo as they wear a Rainbow wristband as the German Interior Minister Visits DFB's Mobile Fan Embassy on November 22, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo: Christopher Lee/Getty

An American man attending the World Cup in Qatar claimed he was detained for a short time at the stadium entrance because he was wearing a rainbow flag on his shirt.

Grant Wahl, a New York journalist, detailed the incident on his website. Wahl said he was stopped at the media entrance when "the security guards refused to let" him inside without changing his shirt, which he described as "a rainbow soccer ball T-shirt supporting the LGBTQ community."

The interaction lasted 25 minutes, according to Wahl, who claimed the guards "angrily demanded" he removed his T-shirt before entering.

The journalist tweeted shortly after security told him to remove the shirt. "A moment after tweeting that, one guard forcibly ripped my phone from my hands," Wahl claimed.

According to Wahl, security claimed the rainbow shirt was "political" and "not allowed." Eventually, Wahl said he spotted a media acquaintance, New York Times reporter Andrew Das, who was also detained after engaging with Wahl and security.

Das was released, and a "security commander" for the event told Wahl he would be permitted to enter with the shirt in question. Wahl said that the commander apologized for the incident.

According to Wahl, one of the security guards explained that they were "just trying to protect" him from fans inside who may harm him for the shirt.

Wahl confirmed that a representative for FIFA later apologized to him.

he Official Emblem of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ is unveiled in Doha's Souq Waqif on the Msheireb - Qatar National Archive Museum building on September 03, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ Official Emblem was projected on to a number of iconic buildings in Qatar and across the Arab world and displayed on outdoor digital billboards in more than a dozen renowned public spaces major cities.
Christopher Pike/Getty

Set in Qatar, this is the first World Cup ever to be held in the Middle East. However, the country's strict laws against same-sex relationships have sparked controversy in the tournament's opening days.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Qatar has faced controversy as of late for its systemic discrimination against women and the LGBTQ+ community as well as the reported deaths of 37 migrant workers helping to construct the stadiums where the World Cup will be held, per The Guardian.

Related Articles
The logo of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament is displayed on a wall in Doha on October 23, 2022
Qatar World Cup Organizers Apologize After Threatening TV Crew Live on Air
The FIFA World Cup Winners Trophy is pictured prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center on March 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Everything to Know About the 2022 World Cup and the Controversy Over Host Country Qatar
Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares Drop First-Ever Trilingual World Cup Song amid Qatar Controversy
Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares Drop Historic Trilingual World Cup Song amid Qatar Controversy
he Official Emblem of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ is unveiled in Doha's Souq Waqif on the Msheireb - Qatar National Archive Museum building on September 03, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ Official Emblem was projected on to a number of iconic buildings in Qatar and across the Arab world and displayed on outdoor digital billboards in more than a dozen renowned public spaces major cities.
FIFA Bans Alcohol Sales Inside Stadiums 48 Hours Before Qatar World Cup Begins
David Beckham
David Beckham Calls Qatar World Cup a 'Platform for Progress' amid Criticism Over His Involvement
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart Says He 'Turned Down' $1 Million to Perform in Qatar amid FIFA World Cup Criticism
Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Zalubowski/AP/Shutterstock (13632768d) Bouquets of flowers sit on a corner near the site of a mass shooting at a gay bar, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Club Q on its Facebook page thanked the "quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack Shooting, Colorado Springs, United States - 21 Nov 2022
The Colorado Springs Shooting Is Latest in Long Line of Attacks at LGBTQ Establishments
kyrie-irving-2.jpg
Kyrie Irving 'Deeply Sorry' to Jewish Community for Causing 'Pain' by Spotlighting Antisemitic Film
Jojo Siwa
JoJo Siwa Pays Homage to Elton John, Plus Issa Rae, Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira and More
Hans Niemann, Magnus Carlsen
Chess World Champ Magnus Carlsen Accuses 19-Year-Old Hans Niemann of Cheating After Controversy
Sacheen Littlefeather Activist and actress Sacheen Littlefeather takes part in a panel discussion on the PBS special "Reel Injun" at the PBS Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif Summer TCA Tour PBS, Beverly Hills, USA
Sacheen Littlefeather Receives Apology from Academy for Treatment at 45th Oscars: Inside the Powerful Event
Kobe Bryant; Dolly Parton; Michael J. Fox
Celebrities Who Started Foundations to Make a Change
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, as He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
Beto O'Rourke
Beto O'Rourke's Most Passionate Outbursts and Viral Moments
In this photo taken April 23, 2009 and provided by Harpo Productions, Inc., talk-show host Oprah Winfrey raises a champagne toast to Dr. Mehmet Oz, her in-house medical and health expert, during taping of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in Chicago. The show will air nationally on Tuesday, May 12, 2009. Oz is leaving his spot as a regular on the show to launch his own syndicated program this fall.
The Rise and Fall of Dr. Oz
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West
All About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 4 Kids