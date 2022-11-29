United States Defeats Iran in Epic World Cup Match to Move on to Knockout Stage

The U.S. men's soccer team beat Iran 1-0 Tuesday to advance to the next stage of the tournament

Published on November 29, 2022 04:13 PM
Mehdi Taremi of IR Iran is challenged by Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie of United States during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

The United States has advanced to the next stage of the FIFA World Cup after securing the win against Iran on Tuesday.

The 1-0 victory has secured the U.S. the second spot in Group B, and they will now move on to the knockout stage.

The game's one and only goal was scored by U.S. midfielder Christian Pulisic in the 38th minute. He was then sidelined after a scary collision with Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, and did not return to the match.

The U.S. will now play the Netherlands on Saturday in a win-or-go-home game.

Tuesday's highly-anticipated match came just days after Iran called for the U.S. to be ousted from the tournament altogether, after the USMNT pointedly supported the protestors in Iran on social media.

On Saturday, the U.S. shared a graphic listing the tournament's Group B standings, including England, Iran, the United States and Wales.

However, the post featured Iran's national flag without the emblem of the Islamic Republic.

U.S. Soccer told CNN that the edited graphic was only intended to stay up for 24 hours in an attempt to "support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights."

The post featuring the emblem-less flag has since been deleted and U.S. Soccer has added the emblem back to social media posts shared on Sunday. However, Iran believed the damage had already been done.

Iran state media called for a 10-game suspension for the United States and immediate disqualification from the tournament.

Iran state-affiliated media outlet Tasnim News Agency addressed the "distorted image" in a series of tweets on Sunday. The post accused alleged that the United States had "breached" FIFA charter guidelines and suggested "a 10-game suspension is the appropriate penalty."

"Team #USA should be kicked out of the #WorldCup2022," the tweet stated.

They also reported that Iranian Football's legal advisor "says the sports association will file a complaint against the U.S. Soccer Team to FIFA's Ethics Committee."

