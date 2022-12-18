Argentina Defeats France to Win 2022 World Cup Behind Lionel Messi in Shootout

The final score was 3-3 decided in a shootout, which ended 4-2

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

and
Published on December 18, 2022

Argentina has won the 2022 FIFA World Cup!

In a thrilling match that went to extra time and then a shootout between Argentina and the former reigning champion France, Lionel Messi scored two goals to help secure the win for Argentina.

The final score was 3-3 decided in a shootout, which ended 4-2.

France's star player Kylian Mbappe scored three times, twice in regulation to tie the game and again to tie the game in extra time.

TOPSHOT - Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty

This is Messi's first World Cup win and Argentina's third. They previously won the FIFA tournament in 1978 and 1986. Before that, Argentina had been runners-up thrice, in 1930, 1990, and 2014.

France had previously taken home the title in 2018, defeating Croatia 4-2 in the final round.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina is challenged by Eduardo Camavinga of France during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty

The 2022 World Cup set historical records since its' start on Nov. 20 in Doha, Qatar. The 22nd edition of the tournament was the first to be played in the Middle East. Because of the location's intense summer heat, the 2022 World Cup was the first not to be held in May, June, or July.

Additionally, it was played in a reduced timeframe of 29 days (whereas it typically runs just over a month).

During the tournament's semi-final round, Morocco made history when they defeated Portugal 1-0, marking the first African team to advance to the World Cup semifinals.

According to the New York Times, Yassine "Bono" Bounou, the Morocco goalkeeper, reflected on the win after the game at the Al Thumama Stadium.

"Pinch me, I think I'm dreaming," he said, per the outlet. "These moments are great, but we're here to change the mentality. With this feeling of inferiority, we have to get rid of it. The Moroccan player can face any in the world. The generation coming after us will know we can create miracles."

