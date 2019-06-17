The U.S. Women's Soccer Team Takes Second World Cup Match, Defeating Chile

The U.S. women’s soccer team is moving on in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup after defeating Chile in their second match of the tournament on Sunday.

The American women were victorious, winning 3-0 on Sunday. Now, the U.S. faces its final game of group play against Sweden on Thursday.

The victory comes just a few days after the team made history while beating Thailand 13-0 at the Auguste Delaune Stadium in Reims, France.

The U.S. team not only shattered the record for goals and margin of victory in a World Cup match, but Alex Morgan tied another World Cup record by scoring five goals during the game — American Michelle Akers previously performed the impressive feat in a quarterfinal game against Chinese Taipei in 1991.

The U.S. team faced some criticism after their first match, however, with some stating that the women celebrated their sweep over Thailand too much.

Goal celebrations are a traditional and beloved part of soccer, but as the U.S. women’s team took in their eleventh, twelfth and thirteenth goal, some social media critics said they should have toned down the excitement.

“[Zero] problem with the score line as this is THE tournament,” retired soccer player Taylor Twellman said. “BUT celebrating goals (like #9) leaves a sour taste in my mouth like many of you. Curious to see if anyone apologizes for this postgame.”

Others defended the women, including retired U.S. soccer player Abby Wambach, who wrote on Twitter, “For all that have issue with many goals: for some players this is there [sic] first World Cup goal, and they should be excited. Imagine it being you out there. This is your dream of playing and then scoring in a World Cup. Celebrate. Would you tell a men’s team to not score or celebrate?”

The women’s national team won the last World Cup in 2015, and they’re looking to defend their title at this year’s tournament, which will crown its winner on July 7.