U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Will Advance to World Cup Final After Victory Over England

Image zoom

The U.S. women’s soccer team is one step closer to World Cup victory!

The Americans scored another win on Tuesday, defeating England in the semifinals of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Early into the game, Christen Press — who started instead of Megan Rapinoe — scored the U.S. team’s first goal. Birthday girl Alex Morgan then scored another goal on a header, with the Americans leading 2-1 entering halftime and maintaining the score for the rest of the game.

RELATED: How to Watch the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The U.S. team will face off in the final against the winner of Wednesday’s match between the Netherlands, who won the 2017 Euro Cup, and Sweden, which scored an unexpected win against Germany during the quarter-finals.

RELATED: Megan Rapinoe Accepts Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Invite to Visit House of Representatives

Image zoom

Image zoom Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty

The women’s national team won the last World Cup in 2015, and are now looking to defend their title, which will crown its winner on July 7.

Amid their World Cup play, co-captain Megan Rapinoe has made headlines off the field.

Throughout the tournament, taking place in France, Rapinoe has declined to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” with her teammates before each match to raise awareness about police misconduct and racial injustice in America.

If the U.S. team is victorious this year, their win would place them in line to visit Trump at the White House. However, Rapinoe, 33, has made it known that she has no intention of making the trip.

“I’m not going to the f—ing White House,” Rapinoe told Eight By Eight magazine in a video posted to their Twitter account. “No, I’m not going to the White House. We’re not going to be invited. I doubt it.”

Instead, Rapinoe accepted the invite to the House of Representatives by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Teammate Ali Krieger supported her teammate regarding a visit to Trump’s White House. “Women who you cannot control or grope anger you, but I stand by [Rapinoe] & will sit this one out as well,” Krieger tweeted.