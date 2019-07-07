The Americans Win the 2019 Women's World Cup

Image zoom Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

We are the champions of the World Cup!

The U.S. women’s national soccer team was victorious in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final, marking America’s fourth championship.

Despite a scoreless first half, the American women scored on a penalty kick by Megan Rapinoe in the second, marking her sixth in the World Cup. Rose Lavelle followed up Rapinoe’s goal with her own in the 69th minute.

The women’s national team won the last World Cup in 2015.

Throughout the tournament, the women’s team has made headlines — from being criticized for celebrating their history-making first game of the tournament, to co-captain Rapinoe’s back-and-forth with President Donald Trump.

Still, the team’s coach Jill Ellis has defended the American champions, asserting in a press conference that “arrogance — that’s got nothing to do with us.”

“It’s important that our team has confidence,” Ellis said. “I don’t think in any way this is an arrogant team, I think this team knows that they’ve got to earn everything, that we’ve got tough opponents.”

She continued. “We are a team that knows that we have to earn every second, and every result.”

Many celebrated the team’s victory on social media, with Ellen DeGeneres tweeting, “The US women’s soccer team are the world champions! I’m so happy. These women are the best of what our country represents. You’re welcome on my show any time. My World Cup runneth over.”

“I don’t know how to feel right now, it’s ridiculous,” Rapinoe told reporters after the game. She added of her teammates, “We’re crazy that’s what makes us special. We just have no quit in us.”