World Athletics Council Excludes Transgender Women from Female Events 

Athletes who have experienced "male puberty" will no longer be eligible to compete in women's track and field events

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 24, 2023 11:19 AM
Track and field training lanes
Track and field training lanes. Photo: Getty

World Athletics (WA) is banning transgender athletes from competing in women's track and field events if they have been through "male puberty."

The new rules will take effect from March 31 and apply to male-to-female athletes. A statement from the governing body Thursday said "the council decided to prioritize fairness and the integrity of the female competition before inclusion."

World Athletics President, Lord Sebastian Coe told a press conference in Monaco that "the issue is thorny" and "we're not saying no forever."

"Decisions are always difficult when they involve conflicting needs and rights between different groups, but we continue to take the view that we must maintain fairness for female athletes above all other considerations," Coe continued in an official published statement.

The WA president added that the "integrity of the female category in athletics is paramount" and that the governing body "will be guided in this by the science around physical performance and male advantage which will inevitably develop over the coming years."

"As more evidence becomes available, we will review our position," the double Olympic champion added in the statement, which also said that there are no transgender athletes currently competing internationally in athletics.

Aside from the ban, WA agreed to a 12-month working group that would further consider issues of transgender inclusion. The council also revealed that its new regulations were decided after a two-month consultation with "member federations, the Global Athletics Coaches Academy and Athletes' Commission, the IOC (International Olympic Committee) as well as representative transgender and human rights groups."

On Thursday, the council also announced new rules surrounding the eligibility of athletes with Differences of Sexual Development (DSD).

These new regulations will require DSD athletes to reduce their testosterone levels below a limit of 2.5 nanomoles per liter for a minimum of 24 months to compete internationally in the female category of any event.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lord Sebastian Coe
Lord Sebastian Coe. Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

The council said "interim provisions will be introduced" for athletes who are already competing but did not meet the new DSD regulations. This would impact two-time Olympic 800-meter champion Caster Semenya and Olympic 200-meter silver medalist Christine Mboma.

World Athletics' latest decision follows a June 2022 ruling from swimming's governing body World Aquatics, which banned transgender women from female competitions if they experienced male puberty.

Meanwhile, the World Surfing League announced earlier this year it would allow transgender athletes to compete if they maintained a certain testosterone level for 12 months, a decision which was met with backlash from professional surfer Bethany Hamilton.

The ruling from WA was criticized by Stonewall, a U.K. charity group dedicated to gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender rights.

In a statement, Stonewall said the WA decision was "so disappointing" and "their own statement recognizes that there are no trans women competing at an international level and that they have no specific evidence to justify the ban."

Related Articles
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 17: Transgender woman Lia Thomas of the University of Pennsylvania wins the 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA Division I Women's Swimming & Diving Championshipon March 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
World Swimming Votes to Restrict Transgender Athletes from Competing in Women's Events
Zane Robertson Men's Marathon during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan.
Olympic Runner Given 8-Year Doping Ban After Allegedly Falsifying Documents and Blaming Kenyan Clinic
Kara Goucher rollout
Olympic Runner Kara Goucher on Sex Abuse Allegations Against Coach: 'I Want My Voice to Be Heard'
bethany hamilton
Surfer Bethany Hamilton Speaks Out Against Policy Allowing Transgender Athletes in Female Category
Image
Caster Semenya Says She Once Offered to 'Show' Track Officials Her Body to Prove She's a Female
Gabrielle Union arrives at the premiere of the AppleTV+ show"Truth Be Told" Season 3
Gabrielle Union and Her Haircare Brand Announce $75,000 Mentorship Grant for Black Women-Owned Businesses 
Athleta Partners with 11 Elite Athletes to Continue its Mission of Empowering Women and Girls
Allyson Felix Doesn't 'Feel the Itch' to Go Back to Running: 'I'm Where I'm Supposed to Be'
US Figure Skating ON INSTAGRAM
U.S. Figure Skating 'Frustrated' by Lack of Final Decision in Team Event, Calls for Fair Ruling
team germany FIFA
Germany Players Cover Mouth in Group Photo amid FIFA Pressure Against OneLove Armbands
Lia Thomas
Swimmer Lia Thomas, Who Is Transgender, Opens Up About Criticism: 'I Transitioned to Be Happy'
Pele
Pelé's Life in Photos
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Roger Federer of Switzerland in action during the Men's Singles Semi Final against Rafael Nadal of Spain (not pictured) at The Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club at Wimbledon on July 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)
Wimbledon Bans Russian and Belarusian Tennis Players amid War in Ukraine
Kamila Valieva
Figure Skating to Raise Minimum Age to 17 to Protect 'Physical and Mental Health' of Athletes
Athing Mu dog Photos
Olympic Gold Medalist Athing Mu Is Ready For Her Next Big Competition with Help From Her Pug
Alice Dearing
Olympic Committee Reverses Ban on Swim Cap Designed for Black Hair: 'Seismic' Change
taylor swift, beyonce, kim petras
Women Changing the Music Industry Today: 'I Deserve the Spotlight'