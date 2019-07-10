Women’s National Soccer Team Has a Pool Party and Visits Yacht Ahead of Ticker Tape Parade

The U.S. Women’s National Team deserves to celebrate!

The World Cup champions spent their Tuesday afternoon and evening enjoying themselves after a month of hard work and intense pressure — one not devoid of drama and controversy either. The record-breaking team threw a rooftop pool party at the James Hotel on Tuesday, ahead of their ticker tape parade on Wednesday, enjoying the sun with some cocktails and music.

Star striker and co-captain Alex Morgan, along with many other players, documented the day on her Instagram. She shared videos on her Instagram Story of the group lounging by the pool, sipping drinks and enjoying the view of Manhattan’s skyline.

In another post to her page, she shared a series of pictures of herself and teammate Kelly O’Hara on inflatable donuts in the pool, captioning the image, “Mood.” Megan Rapinoe was also seen at the rooftop celebrations, dancing and enjoying herself by the water.

The USWNT beat the Netherlands on Sunday 2-0 thanks to a penalty kick by forward and co-captain Rapinoe in the second half and a goal from Rose Lavelle in the 69th minute. They now hold four World title wins, the most for any women’s team, and broke many other records along the way as well.

Post-pool party, the team dressed up and headed aboard Invictus, a $100 million yacht owned by billionaire Rick Caruso. It took them on an evening cruise around the Hudson River, the Manhattan skyline glowing in the distance.

Earlier that day, the team made an appearance on Good Morning America to talk about their victory, equal pay and their favorite food to eat before a game — which happens to be pancakes!

In March, 28 players on the USWNT filed a lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation accusing the organization of workplace discrimination based on gender. Now that they are back with another trophy under their belt, the fight is still on, with Rapinoe shedding light on the fact that it is no longer an argument over if they deserve equal pay.

“I think the conversation needs to move from, you know, are we worth it, or should we have equal pay, to what can we do now?” she said. “How can FIFA support the federations, how can federations support their players better, how can the leagues support their players better?”

The team’s New York festivities continue into Wednesday with a ticker tape parade in their honor along the Canyon of Heroes, ending with a ceremony at City Hall, NBC reported.