Women's Basketball Game Ends With Memphis Player Punching Opponent: 'Just Brutal'

A NIT game ended with a punch after a University of Memphis player struck an opponent during the handshake line.

After Bowling Green State University's team defeated the Memphis Tigers 73-60 at the Women's National Invitational Tournament, Memphis' Jamirah Shutes created a scene in the handshake line as she appeared to punch Bowling Green's Elissa Brett.

Journalist Jordan Strack shared a clip of the altercation on Twitter.

Shutes appears to lunge at Brett before teammates and coaches separate the two players. Brett was standing behind a group of people in the video's angle but can be seen falling to the ground near the scorer's table after Shutes punches her.

"Ugly, ugly scene in the handshake line. A Memphis player punched Elissa Brett. Just brutal," Strack wrote in a tweet.

Bowling Green State University released a statement following the scuffle, saying that police are investigating. "The incident that took place following tonight's NIT game has been turned over to the BGSU Police Department," the statement read.

The statement said that the university "does not make comments about active police investigations" and its "priority is with the health, safety and support" of its student-athletes.

According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, the Memphis Tigers also issued a statement regarding the incident, calling it "extremely unfortunate" and "certainly not consistent with, or representative of" the team's expectations for its players' behavior.

The Memphis Tigers statement said the school is "cooperating fully" with the investigation and said that the incident "falls in the hands of local authorities" because it occurred after the game had ended.