"My motto throughout has been 'Don't let anybody ever tell you that you can't make a difference,'" Kate Jayden said after running 2,620 miles since January

British Woman Runs 101 Marathon in 101 Days and Raises over $30,000 for Refugees

A British woman has run a marathon every day for 101 days to raise funds and awareness for refugees.

On Sunday, Kate Jayden of Derbyshire broke the Guinness World Records for finishing the most marathons in consecutive days after completing 2,620 miles since January, running 26.2 miles a day.

The length of the journey was inspired by the distance for how far a refugee would travel from Aleppo, Syria to the British soil, the BBC reports.

Upon achieving her goal, Jayden, 35, told the outlet she is feeling "geriatric mostly."

"I was just overwhelmed," she said after documenting her adventure via social media. "I feel very privileged that I was able to take that journey, and so many people have been in touch to say they have been inspired by it too."

Jayden's new record was previously held by American runner, Alyssa Clark, who completed 95 marathons in 95 consecutive days in 2020, according to Guinness World Records.

"The main thing was always about the journey from Syria, and knowing how much money was being raised makes me cry," she explained, per the BBC. "That's the bit I cared about when I crossed that line."

"Mental grit and tenacity has got me through and to pick myself up and go again each day. My motto throughout has been 'Don't let anybody ever tell you that you can't make a difference,'" she added.

As she accomplished the milestone over the weekend, around $30,000 has been raised for the charities Jayden chose to represent, including the Refugee Council, Trussell Trust, and The Hygiene Bank.

Before taking on another challenge in July — a Deca Triathlon that involves a 24-mile swim, 1,120-mile bike ride, and 262-mile run — Jayden told the BBC she is hitting the pause button for a week.