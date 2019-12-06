Woman Reunites with Two Young Fans She Met at Football Game: ‘I Now Have Lifelong Friends!’

A Louisiana woman says she now has “lifelong friends” after she used the power of social media to reconnect with a pair of brothers she met at a New Orleans Saints football game.

Danielle Trahan and her husband Dustin watched their team take on the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 24, and wound up seated next to 8-year-old Jairen Fisher and 14-year-old Terrion Shaffer.

“[They were] the most polite, well-mannered kids,” Trahan wrote on Facebook. “The whole game we high-fived, shared nachos and talked.”

Trahan took the boys under her wing after learning that the game was their very first football game, and that their father was waiting for them outside the stadium since they only had two tickets.

“When they sat next to me the oldest (who smiled ear to ear the whole game) told me ‘WOW it looks so much different than on TV,’ ” she wrote. “The little brother loved football so much he would sometimes call the plays before they would even happen.”

She even snapped a few photos of the fun — including an adorable shot featuring a grinning Jairen sitting on Terrion’s shoulders — and shared them to Facebook in a plea for help in tracking the kids down.

Soon after posting, Trahan revealed her mission had worked, and that not only had she found the brothers, but they — and their dad! — would be attending the Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 16 thanks to donated tickets from the team’s injury attorney, Good Morning America reported.

Image zoom Jairen Fisher, Danielle Trahan, Terrion Shaffer

The new friendship got its start when Jairen’s grandmother Yolanda Fisher asked the third-grader what he wanted for his birthday.

“He said, ‘I want to go to the game’ … I say, you know, those tickets [are] kind of high,” she told CBS affiliate WAFB. “I said, well, let me see what I can do.”

Fisher eventually managed to snag two tickets to the game, and Jairen was going to take dad Jonathan Shaffer until he passed his ticket along to Terrion.

“I asked my dad, was it just gonna be him and my brother? And he said ‘No, I’ve already been to a game, so I’m gonna give you the tickets so both of y’all can go,’ ” Terrion told the outlet.

Thanks to Trahan’s Facebook post, the brothers, Shaffer and Trahan and her husband will all get the chance to enjoy a game together.

“I never in a million years thought I’d get to see them so soon, but it’s very exciting and I’m very happy,” she told WAFB. “Always be kind to whoever you meet. You never know their story, they never know yours, but you learn something new every day and you make new friendships, and hopefully this is a life-long friendship and I’ll be able to continue to watch them grow.”

Added Terrion, “She’s very special to us now because of everything, how nice she was to us from the start when we first met her.”

Trahan later wrote on Facebook that the group had received six seats to the upcoming game, and that the law firm also donated a food and drink gift card to the boys, while her husband’s coworkers had given them each a Saints jersey.