A woman competing in the Ohio Ironman Triathlon has tragically died after being struck by a semi-trailer during the cycling portion of the race.

Kristen J. Oswald, 44, was riding her bike in Delaware around 9 a.m. on Sunday when the incident occurred, WHIOTV 7 reported.

Oswald, who is originally from Royersford, Pennsylvania, veered outside of the safety zone and was hit in the left lane by a 2018 Freightliner commercial tractor-trailer, according to the outlet.

The safety lane was set up by race organizers and separated cyclist from oncoming traffic, The Mercury and The Delaware Gazette reported.

Oswald was wearing a helmet, however, she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, The Mercury reported.

The driver has been identified as 55-year-old Claude Tremblay.

Police say Tremblay was wearing a seatbelt and walked away from the accident uninjured, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, The Mercury reported.

Police say alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash.

“The driver of the truck was in the proper lane of travel, we don’t anticipate any charges being filed,” Ohio Highway Patrol Lieutenant Robert Sellers told The Mercury.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A post shared on the Ironman Facebook page expressed condolences regarding Oswald’s death.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of one of our athletes at IRONMAN 70.3 Ohio. Shortly after beginning the bike portion of the race, there was an incident with the athlete and a vehicle,” the post read.

“Our condolences go out to the athlete’s family and friends, whom we will continue to support. We are continuing to work with local and state authorities to gather all the details of how this incident occurred and will assist them in any way possible.”

Many participants expressed their sympathy in the comment section of the post with some even revealing they witnessed the tragic incident.

“I exited the park when a group was administering CPR. I was heartbroken. Prayers to her family and friends, the truck driver, and the people who stopped to help her,” one user wrote.

Oswald is survived by her husband Chris Oswald.

He did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.