British Woman, 21, Becomes the Youngest Female to Row Solo Across an Ocean After Capsizing Twice

A British woman has made history as the youngest female to ever row solo across an ocean.

On Saturday, Jasmine Harrison, 21, completed a 3,000-mile trek across the Atlantic Ocean and cemented herself a spot in rowing history, according to a social media statement from rowing competition organizer Atlantic Campaigns.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In 70 days, three hours, and 48 minutes, Harrison traveled from Spain to Antigua, in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge with 21 other boats from around the world, per ABC News.

Throughout her journey, Harrison — who hails from North Yorkshire, England — had a "near collision with a drilling ship, two capsizes, lots of peanut butter and Nutella consumed," according to a statement on her Twitter account.

Before Harrison's feat, the youngest woman to ever row across an ocean was Katie Spotz, an American who crossed the Atlantic at age 22 in 2010, ABC News reported.

Image zoom Jasmine Harrison | Credit: SWNS

On her website, Harrison said that she decided to take part in the challenge after she watched the 2018 race finish while in the Caribbean.

"It wasn't just watching and holding the flares at Nelson's Dockyard for a race finish that inspired me, it was also talking to a family member of a lad that had just completed who told me just how much of an amazing thing it was," she wrote. "I didn't say 'not a chance I would do that,' it was more a fact of why not do it?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Then, in a 2019 Facebook post ahead of embarking on her attempt to break the world record, Harrison further explained her decision.

Image zoom Jasmine Harrison | Credit: SWNS

"I am doing this to raise money for 2 amazing charity called ShelterBox and blue marine foundation and to bring inspiration to young people that it is okay to go at things alone wether [sic] it be going for breakfast or even walking to school," she wrote at the time.

Harrison also posted various updates from her travels on her Instagram page, including a time where she came face to face with a striped marlin.

RELATED VIDEO: Man Breaks Guinness World Record By Completing Marathon in Robotic Exoskeleton

Harrison's journey raised more than $14,000 for disaster relief NGO Shelterbox, per ABC News.