Witnesses told police that the woman jumped into the pool in an attempt to save the boy

Woman, 25, and 5-Year-Old Boy Drown in Pool at Houston Home of Ex-MLB Star Carl Crawford

A 25-year-old woman and a 5-year-old boy died in a possible drowning on Saturday in the backyard pool of a Houston home belonging to former Major League Baseball star Carl Crawford.

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. local time after the boy began struggling in the water, and the woman made an attempt to save him, the Houston Police Department said in a release obtained by PEOPLE.

Both victims were unconscious when police arrived, and they were pronounced dead after being transported to Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital.

Police did not name the victims, though family members identified them to The Houston Chronicle as Bethany Lartigue and Kasen Hersi.

She was not related to the child, nor did she have a “personal connection” to Crawford, her brother Brandon Lartigue told the Chronicle.

“Bethany loved kids, so it’s not surprising to the family that she would try to save this boy,” Brandon’s wife Monique said. “Bethany is the life of the party. There was never a dull moment around her. She’s going to be greatly missed.”

Police said that the incident occurred in the 1400 block of Mansfield Street in the neighborhood of Acres Homes. Property and business records show that the home is owned by Crawford, 38.

A representative for Crawford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brandon Lartigue said his sister was a strong swimmer who worked as a delivery driver and had dreams of becoming a police officer.

“It has not processed yet. We’re dealing with a lot of things right now because it’s unexpected – the death of someone who had a lot of promise in life,” he told the Chronicle.

Lartigue also played for the professional women’s football team Arlington Impact, which paid tribute to her on Instagram.

“Our hearts are heavy. We know you have found eternal peace. Your soul touched us all! You were our soldier, teammate, friend & SISTER!” the team wrote.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, though Brandon Lartigue told the Chronicle that some type of party was happening before police arrived.

Police said an investigation is pending autopsy results from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Crawford, meanwhile, is a four-time All-Star who played for 15 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He led the American League in stolen bases and triples for four seasons, and is a Gold Glove Award recipient.