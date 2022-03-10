Texas Woman, 25, Claims Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Is Biological Father, Paid Off Mother

Alexandra Davis claims she is the biological daughter of the billionaire Dallas Cowboys owner

A Texas woman is claiming that billionaire Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is her biological father in a new lawsuit.

In court documents filed in Dallas County this month, 25-year-old Alexandra Davis claims her mother, Cynthia Davis, had a relationship with Jones in the 1990s that resulted in her conception, the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday.

In the court documents, Alexandra says Jones, now 79, paid her mother $375,000 "in exchange for confidentiality" following her birth, though he denied being her father, according to ESPN.

The court documents, obtained by both outlets before they were temporarily sealed, say Alexandra claimed Jones had a lawyer create two trusts for her and her mother. According to Alexandra, both women were stipulated to receive financial assistance from Jones as long as they didn't publicly disclose him as Davis' father.

Alexandra "has lived her life fatherless and in secret and in fear that if she should tell anyone who her father was, she and her mother would lose financial support, or worse," the documents claim, as reported by ESPN.

"Plaintiff has had to endure the endless public profiles of her father and siblings while forced to remain secret to everyone, including her closest confidants," alleges Alexandra's legal team.

A hearing is scheduled for March 31. Representatives for Jones and Alexandra did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In the suit, Alexandra argues that she is not legally bound to the agreement between Jones and Cynthia, and hopes to legally establish Jones as her father, the Dallas Morning News reported. She also does not want to lose her financial trust or be sued.

According to Bloomberg, Jones is worth $10.1 billion and is No. 206 on their Billionaires Index.

Both Alexandra and Cynthia appeared in the third season of Big Rich Texas on the now-defunct Style Network, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

The Cowboys, winners of five Super Bowls, are one of the most valuable franchise in the NFL, Bloomberg notes. Jones bought the team in 1989 for $150 million after amassing his fortune through oil and gas.

Alexandra's suit claims Jones and Cynthia met while Cynthia worked as a ticket counter agent for American Airlines in Little Rock, Arkansas, during the 1990s. At the time, Cynthia was estranged from her husband and the two divorced after Alexandra was born.

According to the Dallas Morning News, genetic testing during the couple's divorce showed Alexandra was not the biological daughter of Cynthia's husband.