New ESPN Documentary Goes Inside the 2020 WNBA 'Wubble' and 'Season Dedicated to Social Justice'

WNBA fans will soon be able to get a closer look inside the professional basketball league's 2020 "Wubble."

On Thursday, the trailer for 144 — which chronicles 144 WNBA players' time inside the quarantine bubble amid the COVID-19 pandemic last season — premiered, giving a preview of what it was like for the women to play in such closed-off quarters.

Athletes are shown undergoing COVID tests, getting their temperatures checked and feeling helpless as they watch life unfold on the outside, including the pandemic fallout and the killing of George Floyd.

The trailer also depicts players coming together to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, wearing her name on their jerseys and dedicating their season to her.

ESPN Films’ latest documentary '144' takes viewers inside the WNBA’s unprecedented 2020 season. Trailer for 144 | Credit: ESPN Films/YouTube

According to a release, 144 follows the players at their site — the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida — from July to October 2020.

"The documentary explores the season dedicated to social justice and all that the players overcame to get through it: the COVID-19 pandemic, the demands of activism and the rigors of an unrelenting schedule," the release stated.

In the trailer, Los Angeles Sparks pro (and Women's National Basketball Players Association President) Nneka Ogwumike says, "The unity that we were able to experience as players is something that we won't forget and we can lean on as we move forward."

She adds, "I'd do it all over again, 'cause it's bigger than me. It's bigger than my teammates.

WNBA All-Star and ESPN commentator Chiney Ogwumike, who executive produced the film, said in the release that helping develop it was "an honor."

"144 amplifies the story of how our league helped create unprecedented social change while redefining how we see strong female athletes compete at the highest level," she added.

Ogwumike considered it "a privilege to showcase the 144 in their vulnerability letting cameras behind-the-scenes, their dedication to social impact and their strength in navigating through one of the most challenging seasons we have ever had."

144, directed by Lauren Stowell and Jenna Contreras, premieres May 13 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.