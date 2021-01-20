WNBA Team Co-Owned by Controversial Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler Close to Being Sold: Report

Co-Owner and Co-Chairman of the Atlanta Dream, Sen. Kelly Loeffler looks on during the game against the Chicago Sky on August 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Soon after leaving Congress, Atlanta Dream co-owner and former Sen. Kelly Loeffler may also find herself out of the WNBA.

According to an ESPN report published Tuesday, the Atlanta franchise has attracted five bidders and is closing in on a deal to sell to a new owner.

Citing sources, ESPN reported that Loeffler — a Republican who has criticized the Black Lives Matter movement and was recently defeated by Rev. Raphael Warnock during a runoff for her seat earlier this month — is not expected to be part of the WNBA franchise.

"As it relates to the Atlanta Dream, we understand a sale of the franchise is close to being finalized," the WNBA told ESPN. "Once the sale negotiation is concluded, additional information will be provided."

When reached by PEOPLE, a representative of the Dream did not provide comment about the impending sale. A rep for Loeffler — who has a 49-percent stake in the team — did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

In July, WNBA players called on Loeffler to be removed from the team's ownership after she wrote a letter to league commissioner Cathy Engelbert denouncing plans for players to wear shirts with slogans calling attention to police violence.

Image zoom Atlanta owner Kelly Loeffler (right) talks with Dream General Manager Chris Sienko (left) during the WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on September 5th, 2019. | Credit: Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty

"The truth is, we need less — not more — politics in sports," Loeffler, 50, wrote at the time.

The league pointed out that Loeffler was no longer involved with day-to-day operations with the team.

"The WNBA is based on the principle of equal and fair treatment of all people and we, along with the teams and players, will continue to use our platforms to vigorously advocate for social justice," the WNBA said in response to Loeffler's letter.

Players from around the league continued to call for Loeffler's removal, with Los Angeles Sparks star Candace Parker saying the then-senator had "no place" in the WNBA.

"I think we've had a number of people that have stepped forward and listened, and have taken initiative and taken action, and we've had those that haven't and continue to make comments and show why we're still in this situation," she told TNT.

In August, WNBA players wore shirts that said "Vote Warnock," in support of Loeffler's Democratic opponent.

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird came up with the idea and told ESPN that participation in the campaign was voluntary and that all players were part of a series of discussions over video calls.

"This was a situation where given what was said in regards to the owner of Atlanta and how, basically, she came out against a lot of what the women in our league stand for, I think was emotionally tough for a lot of the women in our league to hear that," Bird told ESPN at the time. "But very quickly we started to realize that this was only happening for her political gain. This was something that she wanted. And the more noise we made, whether it was a tweet saying to get her out, that was just playing into her hands."